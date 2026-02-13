LSU Falls to TCU, 4-1; Faces Texas A&M Next

WACO, Tx. – In the opening round of the ITA National Indoor Team Championships, No. 17 LSU suffered its first loss of the season on Friday morning, 4-1, against No. 5 TCU at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

LSU falls to 7-1, while TCU goes to 8-1.

“We have to give credit to TCU,” head coach Danny Bryan opened with following the match. “We certainly got ourselves in some pretty good situations early on a few courts, and they did a good job fighting back. Overall, they just played a little better than us on the most important points, and that was the difference in the match. I’m proud of our guys for giving a good effort, and we’re looking forward to getting back on the right track tomorrow.”

Enzo Kohlmann and Rudy Ceccon teamed up for the third time this season, making their Court 2 debut against No. 22 Duncan Chan and Cosme Rolland de Ravel. The ranked duo rushed out to a 3-0 advantage before the Tigers nabbed their first game. TCU proceeded to string together another three-game effort to win 6-1, setting itself up one match away from taking the doubles point.

The undefeated duo of Erik Arutiunian and Matias Ponce de Leon made their first appearance this season on the top court. Opening the set at a 1-1 stalemate against Oliver Bonding and Cooper Woestendick, the pair found their first break of the match. The Horned Frogs were unable to break them back, each team holding serve until the Tigers concluded at 6-4. Heads turned to court three for the deciding doubles set.

Calin Stirbu made his season debut today, sliding up to the third spot in doubles with partner Sasa Markovic. Facing Albert Pedrico and Filip Apltauer, the sophomore duo played an intense first six games, both teams narrowly avoiding having their service games broken. However, it was TCU who would take the upper hand, stealing a break to go up 5-3. They set themselves up to serve out the set at 6-3, handing LSU their first doubles loss of the season to take a 1-0 advantage.

Markovic took the No. 4 court looking to bounce back after doubles, as was his opponent, Bonding. The Serbian native has found much success all season in singles, playing a steady, consistent game. More of the same occurred today, stealing an early break to go up 3-1. Markovic continued his dominant display, taking three of the next four games to conclude the opening set 6-2. The second set mirrored most of the other matches today – trading games until someone stepped up. Level at 4-4, Markovic earned the break, once again proving to be the difference maker as he served out the second set, 6-4. LSU tied up the match at one point apiece.

Aiming to get in the win column in his first match this season, Stirbu entered the sixth spot, matched up with Roger Pascual. Each player opened the set with a break, then proceeded to find themselves at an even 2-2. However, Pascual put together a four-game run, closing the first set 6-2. The Spaniard maintained momentum heading into the next set, and Stirbu kept it competitive in the first few games. The set found itself at 2-2 once more, but the Tiger couldn’t keep it even for much longer. He only logged one game in the next five, falling to his fellow sophomore 6-3 in the second set. TCU regained the lead, 2-1.

The top court held a top-quality battle between Arutiunian and the highest ranked opponent he has faced so far this season, No. 5 Chan. The opening set was as close as it can get, each player trading blows, too solid to let a game slip by. As a result, a critical first-set tiebreak ensued. Arutiunian appeared as if he was going to run away with it, taking a 4-1 advantage. However, Chan’s level and experience made it very difficult to put him down. The top-five player made a six-point run, pulling the rug out from Arutiunian and stealing the first set 7-6(4). The freshman from Belarus pulled off the first break of the match to start the second set, but was immediately answered as Chan broke back to level the score 1-1. Both players returned to their first set ways, steadily holding serves until someone surged ahead. Chan gained a 5-3 lead late in the set, and with only a service game to go, put the set away at 6-3. The Horned Frogs led the Tigers 3-1, a point away from advancing to the next round of the tournament.

Ceccon entered the day with a perfect singles record on the season. At the fifth spot for the first time, the junior reversed his doubles script, taking a commanding 4-0 lead against Pedrico. After an exchange of breaks, Ceccon was overwhelming his opponent at 5-2, a game away from taking the opening set. Raising his level, Pedrico’s consistency proved key to mounting a comeback. The sophomore from Spain put together an impressive five-game win streak to capture the set. Putting the past behind him, Ceccon bagged a break to begin the second set, eventually going up 4-2. Facing yet another deficit, Pedrico used his consistent one-handed backhand to crawl his way back, getting back on serve at 4-4. After consecutive holds and the finish line in sight for the Horned Frogs, Pedrico completed his second rally from behind, winning it 7-5. He clinched the match for TCU, 4-1.

Up Next

LSU will play No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 9:00 a.m. CT in the consolation draw, following their 4-2 loss to No. 7 Texas earlier today.

Texas A&M enters the match 6-2 on the season, coming off back-to-back losses against No. 19 Baylor and No. 7 Texas. The Aggies’ lone ranked singles player is No. 42 Theo Papamalamis, followed by the doubles pairing of No. 33 Kholowam Montsi and Alexander Frusina. They are led by U.S. Open Doubles Champion and former All-American, head coach Steve Denton. The all-time winningest coach in program history, with nearly 350 wins, is in his 20th season for the Aggies. LSU has 21 all-time wins over Texas A&M, a familiar conference foe they look to bounce back against.

For the latest updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

LSU vs Texas Christian University

02/13/2026 at Waco, Texas

Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center

#5 Texas Christian University 4, #17 LSU 1

Singles competition

1. #5 Duncan Chan (TCU) def. #110 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

2. #49 Co Rolland De Ravel (TCU) vs. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 5-7, 6-1, 4-1, unfinished

3. Cooper Woestendick (TCU) vs. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 3-6, 6-3, 5-2, unfinished

4. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Oliver Bonding (TCU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Albert Pedrico (TCU) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 7-5, 7-5

6. Roger Pascual (TCU) def. Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles competition

1. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Cooper Woestendick/Oliver Bonding (TCU) 6-4

2. #22 Co Rolland De Ravel/Duncan Chan (TCU) def. Rudy Ceccon/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-1

3. Filip Apltauer/Albert Pedrico (TCU) def. Sasa Markovic/Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 7-1; National ranking #17

Texas Christian University 8-1; National ranking #5

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,6,1,5)

T-2:30