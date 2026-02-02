Lola Lampley Named McDonald's All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball signee Lola Lampley was one of 24 women named as a 2026 McDonald’s All-American Monday afternoon announced on ESPN’s NBA Today.

Lampley is the 15th LSU signee to earn a spot on the McDonald’s All-American Game roster. She is the sixth player under Mulkey to have been named a McDonald’s All-American.

This year’s McDonald’s All-American Game will take place in Phoenix at the Desert Diamond Arena on March 31.

Lampley, a native of Indianapolis, Ind., is in her senior season at Lawrence Central High School. The 6-foot-2 wing has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship. Lampley has also competed on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball circuit.

Lampley recently surpassed 1,000 career points and was named to the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit roster.

Lampley ranks in the top-30 of all major recruiting services including 247Sports (No. 15), On3 (No. 17), Prospects Nation (No. 17), and ESPN (No. 29).

Lampley’s length, anticipation and versatility make her one of the premier perimeter defenders in her class. She is extremely effective at operating in the face-up game with impressive fundamentals and strong instincts as a cutter and playmaker. Her adaptability fits the mold of recent LSU wings who thrive in Mulkey’s physical, defense-first system.

Lampley will join the LSU program for the 2026-27 season in her freshman year in Baton Rouge.

McDonald’s All-Americans who have signed or played for LSU Women’s Basketball since the inaugural girl’s game in 2001:

Seimone Augustus – 2002 (Capitol High School; Baton Rouge, La.)

LaSondra Barrett – 2008 (William B. Murrah High School; Jackson, Miss.)

Quianna Chaney – 2004 (Southern Lab School; Baton Rouge, La.)

Raven Farley – 2017 (Queen of Peace HS/Elizabeth, N.J.)

Krystal Forthan – 2011 (Georgetown High School; Georgetown, Texas)

Sylvia Fowles – 2004 (Gulliver Prep School; Miami, Fla.)

Allison Hightower – 2006 (Juan Seguin High School; Arlington, Texas)

Destini Hughes – 2008 (Kennedale High School; Kennedale, Texas)

Flau’jae Johnson – 2022 (Sprayberry High School; Marietta, Georgia)

ZaKiyah Johnson – 2025 (Sacred Heart Academy; Shelbyville, Ky.)

Grace Knox – 2025 (Etiwanda High School; Las Vegas, Nev.)

Lola Lampley – 2026 (Lawrence Central High School; Indianapolis, Ind.)

Theresa Plaisance – 2010 (Vandebilt Catholic High School; Houma, La.)

Erica White – 2004 (Ribault High School; Jacksonville, Fla.)

Mikaylah Williams – 2023 (Parkway High School; Bossier City, La.)