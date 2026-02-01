No. 5 LSU Hosts In-State Bout Against Tulane

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team is set to resume action at home against Tulane to open the week.

Due to a scheduling change, Monday’s doubleheader matchup, beginning with Southern at 10:00 a.m. CT, has been canceled. As a result, the Tigers will face the Tulane Green Wave on Feb. 2, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Attendance at all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex is free. Attendees will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

Last time out, the Tigers continued their strong start to the dual season campaign by earning a 4-0 result against Marshall and a 4-1 victory over No. 18 UCLA to send LSU to its second consecutive ITA National Indoor Team Championships. LSU holds a 4-0 record on the season and has clinched the doubles point in three of its matches.

As a result of the Tigers’ success at the ITA Kickoff Weekend, freshman Carolina Kuhl was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. Kuhl has registered a 3-0 start in singles play, highlighted by the clinching victory over UCLA’s Ahmani Guichard, 6-2, 7-6(0). The freshman also collected her first collegiate doubles victory against Marshall with fellow freshman Addison Lanton.

All-American sophomore doubles pairing Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross made their season debut against San Diego, in which the pair posted a convincing 6-2 result over Vilma Krebs-Hyllested and Kristina Nordikyan.

Cross earned her first singles victory of the season against UCLA in a 6-4, 6-3 victory on the second spot against Mayu Crossley to push LSU’s advantage to 3-1 in the match.

Beyond Kuhl, newcomers Lanton, Alexia Marginean, and Ella McDonald all earned their first collegiate singles victories to open the season. Lanton, who owns a No. 78 ranking, and McDonald both hold 3–0 singles records on the season, with McDonald earning a ranked win over UCLA’s No. 75 Kate Fakih, 6–2, 6–3.

Graduate Student Florentine Dekkers returned to the lineup after suffering a season-ending injury last season. Dekkers has earned a 2-0 start in singles play after collecting a victory on the No. 2 and No. 6 courts. In doubles play, she teamed with freshman Ioana Sava to clinch the doubles point against the Demon pairing of Martina Acebedo and Grigoriadou, 6-3. As a result, Sava claimed her first collegiate doubles victory.

Juniors Kenna Erickson and Kinaa Graham earned singles victories against Northwestern State on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts, respectively. Erickson has struck up a partnership with McDonald on the No. 2 doubles court, where the pairing holds a 2-0 record.

Tulane travels to Baton Rouge with one victory this season after a 4-2 result against Nevada. The Green Wave is led by head coach Maria Brito, who enters her ninth season at the helm.

