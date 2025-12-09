December 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the December 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Harlem Berry

Freshman, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Harlem is a standout example of what it means to do things the right way on the field, in the classroom, and in every interaction. He consistently shows up prepared, stays engaged, and takes responsibility for their success. His positive attitude sets the tone for his teammates, and he brings an energy that makes every environment better.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Saskia Blasius

Sophomore, Computer Engineering, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Saskia has done an exceptional job balancing the rigorous demands of her Computer Engineering coursework with her athletic commitments. She consistently demonstrates a positive attitude and a strong work ethic, inspiring those around her.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Marquel Sutton

Graduate, Non-matriculating, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Marquel is an exceptional student, athletically and academically.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Pablo Tamba

Graduate, Interdisciplinary Studies, Men’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Pablo is an exceptional student, athletically and academically. He does a great job managing face-to-face classes and basketball.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Jeremiah Walker

Senior, Sports Commerce, Men’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Although Jeremiah has historically faced academic challenges, this semester he has demonstrated a remarkable shift in his mindset, work ethic, and consistency. Jeremiah has shown significant academic improvement, taking the initiative to seek help, stay organized, and complete his responsibilities on time. I have noticed a genuine effort to stay engaged and contribute positively during his sessions — something that reflects his maturity and desire to change his trajectory.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director

Giulia Zambelli

Sophomore, Biological Science, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Giulia continues to excel both in the classroom and in athletics, managing a challenging Biological Sciences course load with remarkable discipline. Her upbeat attitude and commitment make her a strong example of balance and perseverance.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

