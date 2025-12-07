Hribar Strikes Gold on World Stage, Medals Three Times at European Championships

LUBLIN, Poland – LSU’s Jere Hribar earned three medals, including a gold, after performances in the 50m-free, 100m-free, and 4x50m-free at the European Aquatics Swimming Championships in Lublin, Poland this week.

Representing his home country of Croatia, Hribar earned silver in the 100m-free, took bronze on Croatia’s 4x50m-free relay squad, and capped off the meet by winning gold in the 50m-free.

The Croatian won the 50m-free, touching the wall with a winning time of 20.70. He was fourth on the turn 25m in but pulled through to edge out second place competitor Maxime Grousset of France by 11 hundredths of a second. Hribar also took the second spot in the 100m-free with a time of 45.64. He earned his way to the final in the events by finishing second overall in the semifinal of the 100m-free and third overall in the semifinal of the 50m-free.

As a member of the 4x50m-free relay squad, Hribar earned bronze with the team, which clocked a time of 1:23.70. Hribar also competed on Croatia’s mixed 4x50m-free relay squad, which placed seventh, finishing with a time of 1:30.70.

Hribar, an LSU junior specializing in sprint events, has helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated dual meet record this season and a No. 13 ranking in the latest CSCAA poll. Additionally, the team captain currently holds top five times in the NCAA for both the 50-free and 100-free.

Three other Tigers also competed at the meet in Poland. Freshman Martina Bukvic and sophomore Nikola Simic represented Serbia, and sophomore Volodymyr Lisovets competed for his home country of Ukraine.

Lisovets advanced to the semifinals of the 50m-breast, where he tied for 11th with a time of 26.30. Bukvic made it to the semifinals of the 200m-breast and took 15th, posting a time of 2:24.78.

Diver Carson Paul competed at the Canadian National Winter Diving Championships this week, as well. The senior placed fifth in the 1m diving with a score of 328.40. He also took 14th in the 3m diving, producing a score of 267.55.

The Tigers’ next meet will take place in the new year on Jan. 9 at Florida. Before then, the diving team will head to the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Jan. 3-5.

