Swim & Dive to Face Off Against Kentucky in Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 14/21 LSU swimming and diving program is set to compete in its season opener against Kentucky Friday at 11 a.m. CT at the LSU Natatorium.

“We are excited to welcome the University of Kentucky to the LSU Natatorium,” said Head Coach Rick Bishop. “Kentucky is a strong SEC squad with some of the best distance swimmers in the NCAA. Our season is off to a great start with six dual meet wins – three men’s and three women’s – over Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming. Additionally, strong swims at the SMU Classic have placed several Tiger men and women as the top four performers currently in the SEC. With Kentucky being our first home meet and our alumni weekend, our Tigers are looking to put up some big performances. We feel that our relays have the potential to perform at the very top of the NCAA this year. We are looking forward to racing hard with Kentucky. Geaux Tigers.”

Doors will open to the public approximately an hour before the beginning of the meet. The first 100 fans will receive a free rally towel.

Live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app, and the meet will be streamed at https://youtu.be/9m0FRta14DE.

Last time in the pool, the men’s and women’s teams each defeated Air Force, Denver, and Wyoming at Cadet Natatorium on the campus of the Air Force Academy.

The No. 14 LSU men beat Air Force by a score of 215-157, Denver, 225-147, and Wyoming, 225-147. Junior Jere Hribar touched the wall first in two individual events – 50-free (19.64) and 100-free (44.10) – as well as three relay events. Diver Carson Paul is the reigning SEC Male Diver of the Week for his performance at the Air Force Academy, where he placed first in all three of the diving events.

The No. 21 women’s squad took down Air Force, 219-153, Denver, 228-144, and Wyoming, 216-156. Sophomore Zoe Carlos-Broc won the 100-back (54.88) and was on three relay squads that took the top spot. Freshman Martina Bukvic notched first place in both the 100-breast and 200-breast with times of 1:03.09 and 2:19.03, respectively.

In total, LSU won 22 of the 40 events at the quad-meet.

Kentucky is coming to Baton Rouge following its first dual meet of the season. The Wildcats fell to No. 2/7 Indiana, 199-101 on the men’s side and 187.50-112.50 on the women’s.

Each swimming event on Friday morning will feature the women first, followed by the men.

Order of Events:

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

1m Diving – Women

3m Diving – Men

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

3m Diving – Women

1m Diving – Men

200 IM

400 Freestyle Relay