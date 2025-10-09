Swim & Dive Set to Open 2025-26 Campaign with SMU Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a long-awaited start to the 2025-26 regular season, the LSU swimming and diving program is prepared to travel to Dallas, Texas, for the SMU Classic at the Robson & Lindsey Aquatics Center.

The two-day meet is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 10, and continue at 10:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 11. The contest will be streamed at https://smumustangs.com/watch/, and live stats can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

The Tiger men’s squad is ranked No. 14, with the women’s team coming in at No. 21 in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) preseason poll.

No. 14/21 LSU will be joined at the meet by host school SMU, along with No. 11/6 Louisville, No. 17/22 Auburn, and Drury.

LSU is coming off a season where both the men’s and women’s teams finished seventh in the SEC. At the NCAA Championships, both squads finished in the top 25, with the men placing 19th and the women placing 22nd.

The Tigers return fourteen athletes – seven men and seven women – who competed at the NCAA Championships last season, including three who earned individual top-25 finishes. Jere Hribar placed seventh in the 100-free and 12th in the 50-free, Jovan Lekic finished eighth in the 500-free, and Carson Paul took ninth in platform diving and 15th in 3-meter diving.

All individual events will feature a consolation heat and a championship heat, while the relay events will only have a championship heat. In each event, the women will go first, followed by the men.

Order of events:

Friday Events

400 Medley Relay

400 IM

200 Freestyle

50 Freestyle

1 Meter Diving

100 Butterfly

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

800 Freestyle Relay

Saturday Events

200 Medley Relay

500 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Backstroke

3 Meter Diving

100 Freestyle

200 Butterfly

200 IM

200 Freestyle