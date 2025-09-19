Times of Interest
LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana
September 20, 2025 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * SEC Network
Saturday, September 20
7 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
12:45 p.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:45 p.m. – PMAC open to public
1:45 p.m. – Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:45 p.m. – Michael Liuzza & The Rare Groove performs at Bud Light Fan Zone
1:45 p.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
3:45 p.m. – Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4:20 p.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:25 p.m. – LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill –
4:32 pm – TAF Oaks Members March Down Victory Hill
4:33 pm – Mardi Gras Mike float drives down Victory Hill
4:34 pm – Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
4:35 pm – Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
4:39 pm – LSU Band Marches down Victory Hill
4:40 pm – LSU Arrives at Victory Hill
4:42 pm – LSU walks down Victory Hill
4:45 p.m. – LSU Game Day pregame radio show
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:45 p.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:45 p.m. – LSU arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:40 p.m. – LSU Band performance in PMAC
5:10 p.m. – LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:39 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:43 p.m. – Moment of Reflection
6:43 p.m. – LSU Alma Mater
6:44 p.m. – Moment of Silence –
6:45 p.m. – National Anthem
6:51 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:52 p.m. – Southeastern takes the field
6:52 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield with Guest Captains
• LB Jacob Cutrera, QB Jarrett Lee, LB Luke Sanders, S Craig Steltz
6:55 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Southeastern Louisiana on SEC Network
In-Game Presentations:
1Q/2nd Timeout: Miss LSU Recognition
1Q/2Q Break: OLOL Geaux Hero
2Q/1st Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
Halftime:
LSU band performs
LSU Athletics Hall of Fame Recognition