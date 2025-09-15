Spears Earns SEC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – A pair of interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, propelled LSU safety Dashawn Spears to SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced on Monday.

Spears, a sophomore from Denham Springs, had interceptions in the first and third quarters as the Tigers picked off a total of five Florida passes in the 20-10 victory. Spears’ first quarter interception stopped a Florida drive at the LSU 26-yard line.

He returned his third quarter interception 58 yards for a touchdown, extending No. 3-ranked LSU’s lead to 20-10. Spears added two tackles in the contest as LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) held Florida scoreless in the second half in running its winning streak to six straight dating back to last season.

Through three games, LSU’s defense is allowing only 9.0 points and league-best 56.0 rushing yards a game. In 31 possessions, LSU had limited its opponent to only three touchdowns and has allowed only three trips inside the redzone.

The SEC honor is the first of Spears’ career.

2025 LSU Football Honors

at Clemson

QB Garrett Nussmeier – Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week; SEC Offensive Player of the Week

CB Mansoor Delane – Bednarik Award National Player of the Week

C Braelin Moore – SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

vs. Florida

S Dashawn Spears SEC Defensive Player of the Week