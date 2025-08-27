LSU Men at No. 7 on Golfweek Preseason National Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Golfweek Magazine released their 2025-26 men’s college golf preseason rankings Wednesday morning, seeing the LSU Tigers open up at No. 7 on the national list.

The men’s team is fresh off of a ninth-place team finish at the 2025 NCAA Amherst Regional, ranked No. 6 in the country entering the tournament. The 2024-25 run was the first under the helm of head coach Jake Amos.

Last year’s team returns seven to go along with two new editions in freshmen Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson.

Sophomore Árni Sveinsson will look to take another leap and add to the preseason hype so far that has him on the Haskins Watch List before the 2025-26 collegiate circuit begins. The Icelander finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). Sveinsson closed the year as a Second Team All-SEC member and was also recognized as an All-SEC Freshman.

The Bayou Bengals will begin their fall slate at Tennessee National Golf Club on Friday, September 5, with the three-day Visit Knoxville Collegiate.

The full list of rankings from this week’s Golfweek release can be found here.

