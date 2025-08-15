Six Tiger S&D Athletes Earn LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU athletes from the swimming and diving program walked across the graduation stage Friday morning at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Of the six Tiger graduates, three are graduating with a master’s degree including swimmers Jenna Bridges – Master of Business Administration; Mitch Mason – Master of Business Administration; and diver Helle Tuxen – Master of Business Administration.

The other three Tiger graduates include swimmers Griffin Curtis – Interdisciplinary Studies; Michaela de Villiers – Sport Administration; and Lily Hughes – Sport Administration.

De Villiers and Tuxen both finished with top-25 finishes at NCAA Championships last season in their respective events. De Villiers placed 25th in the 50-yard free and 22nd in the 100-yard free, while Tuxen earned 21st place in the 3-meter dive and 24th in the 1-meter dive.

The Tigers are coming off a season where both the men’s and women’s teams finished ranked in the top 25.