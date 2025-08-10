Five Tigers Tee Off Monday in United States Amateur in San Francisco

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers 2025-26 golf season isn’t set to begin for another month, but the Tigers will have what is normally a tournament lineup of five players all looking for success in the 125th United States Amateur which begins Monday in San Francisco.

The LSU quintet is part of a field of 312 that will play 36 holes of qualifying on Monday and Tuesday, looking for one of the elusive 64 spots that advances to match play on Wednesday.

The field will play one round each at The Olympic Club on the par 70 Lake Course (7,214 yards) and the famed Ocean Course (6,787 yards, par 70). The Olympic Club has been the home of several major championships including five United States Opens, four United States Amateurs and most recently the 2021 United States Women’s Open.

Taking part in the Amateur will be LSU freshman Dan Hayes from Manchester, England; sophomore Arni Sveinsson of Iceland; juniors Noah McWilliams (Benton, Louisiana) and Jay Mendell (Lafayette, Louisiana); and senior Matty Dodd-Berry of Wirral, England.

Mendell and Sveinsson qualified based on their World Amateur Golf Ranking in the top 100 as of May 21, Dodd-Berry also advanced to San Francisco with a top 100 ranking as of June 22.

McWilliams and Hayes advanced through sectional qualifying with McWilliams qualifying from the Houston regional and Hayes at the Rockwall, Texas qualifier.

The field of 312 amateurs came from 5,245 original entries that the USGA accepted for the championship.

As of last Wednesday, Sveinsson is No. 13 in the World Rankings, with Mendell at 73 and in the most recent rankings, Dodd-Berry comes in at 106.

Sveinsson, who earned All-America honors as a freshman for the Tigers, last saw action in the St. Andrews Cup last month, an every other year competition between Great Britain and Ireland and a European squad. He was also on the International team for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Mendell has two top 10 finishes this summer in major amateur events, finishing seventh in the Southern Amateur and 17th in the North-South Amateur Golf Championship. Mendell was third in the stroke play portion of the 2025 SEC Championship.

Dodd-Berry finished 35th in his last start in the Western Amateur and was 65th in the R&A’s Amateur Championship.

McWilliams in his last start finished T4 in the Monroe Invitational 72-hole stroke play event in New York state, was 20th in the Southeastern Amateur and third in the Louisiana State Amateur.

Hayes’ last start was a USGA event, the Junior Amateur, and he also represented England in the European Amateur Team Championship. He was fifth in the Scottish Men’s Open Championship.

Monday McWilliams will be the first LSU player off the tee at 10:45 a.m. CT off the 10th tee of the Ocean Course. Jay Mendell will lead the other four Tigers off in the afternoon wave, also on the 10th tee of the Ocean Course at 2:57 p.m. CT.

Hayes will tee off at 3:07 p.m. CT off the first tee of the Ocean Course, while Sveinsson will be off at the same time on hole 10. Dodd-Berry will be the only LSU player on the Lake Course on Monday with a 3:39 p.m. CT tee time off the ninth tee (because of course logistics that will be the opening hole for those starting on that side of the course).

The Amateur championship will be televised on The Golf Channel once the competition gets to match play with coverage starting Wednesday afternoon.