Three Tigers Medal At U23 European Swimming Championships In Slovakia

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three members of the LSU swimming and diving team collected medals at the Under-23 European Swimming Championships in Samorin, Slovakia’s Aqua Arena over the weekend.

LSU swimmers Jere Hribar, Zoe Carlos-Broc, and Volodymyr Lisovets had podium finishes at the high-level meet. In addition to the Tigers that medaled, five others attended the meet. LSU had the largest collegiate representation at the meet.

Hribar, a native of Croatia, finished in second place in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 48.33. He also competed in the 50-meter freestyle, where he placed fifth with a time of 22.08.

Lisovets, who joined the swimming program for the Spring portion of the NCAA competition schedule and swims for Ukraine, had two second-place finishes in the 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter breaststroke. He finished with a time of 1:00.36 in the 100-breast and a time of 27.29 in the 50-breast.

The Tigers’ third medalist in Carlos-Broc of France had two top-four placements, which included earning a bronze medal in the 50-meter backstroke. She clocked a time of 28.35. Carlos-Broc also swam in the 100-meter backstroke, narrowly missing the podium, finishing fourth with a time of 1:01.15.

Megan Barnes, Martina Bukvic, Nikola Simic, and Karlo Percinic were the four other LSU swimmers competing in the meet. Barnes, who competed for Great Britain, claimed seventh in the 200-meter freestyle (1:59.77), eighth in the 400-meter freestyle (4:15.11), and 18th in the 100-meter freestyle (56.30). Bukvic, an incoming freshman from Serbia, placed fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:07.94), fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:29.50), and eighth in the 50-meter breaststroke (31.77).

On the men’s side, Simic competed in the 1500-meter freestyle and finished with a time of 15:22.89. Percinic competed in the 200-meter freestyle (23rd – 1:50.33) and 400-meter freestyle (18th – 3:58.36).