Nine LSU Golfers Earn Honors On SEC Academic Teams

BATON ROUGE – Nine members of the LSU Tigers men’s golf team were announced this week on the SEC Spring Honor Roll and the first-year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced by the league office.

Four Tigers are on the Spring Honor Roll – Holden Webb, Noah McWilliams, Jay Mendell and Luke Haskew.

First year SEC academic honors were given to five of LSU’s first-year players – Alfons Bondesson, Matty Dodd-Berry, Dylan Kayne, Algot Kleen and Arni Svensson.

The majors of the LSU golfers are:

Luke Haskew | Finance

Noah McWilliams | Sport Administration

Jay Mendell | Business

Holden Webb | Finance

Alfons Bondesson | Business

Matthew Dodd-Berry | Sports Administration

Dylan Kayne | Business

Algot Kleen | Interdisciplinary Studies

Arni Sveinsson | Business

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

For the first year is the GPA is based on the two semesters in the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025.