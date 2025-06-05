LSU Signs Two Transfers for 2026 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Cece Cellura, a pitcher from San Diego State, and Kylee Edwards, an infielder from Mississippi State, will join the LSU softball team for the 2026 season.

Both Cellura and Edwards come to LSU with two years of eligibility remaining.

Cellura was named to the 2025 All-Mountain West First Team and helped bring the Aztecs two consecutive Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship titles. In 2025, Cellura was 19-9 in the circle with a 2.28 ERA behind 94 strikeouts in 153.2 innings pitched. In 39 appearances and 20 starts, Cellura tossed four shutouts and recorded three saves. The right-handed hurler led the Mountain West with a 4.70 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 1.10 WHIP and allowed 0.91 walks per seven innings, ranking No. 3 in the country. Overall, in her career, Cellura has a 27-14 record with a 2.48 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 262.0 innings pitched.

Edwards, who earned a spot on the NFCA South All-Region Second Team, started all 58 games at shortstop in 2025, where she batted .290 with 47 hits, 34 runs and 37 RBI. Edwards had 18 extra-base hits with nine doubles and nine home runs. She also drew 24 walks and was 7-for-7 in stolen bases. In the field, she had a .945 fielding percentage with 87 assists, 69 putouts and nine errors. In her two seasons at State, Edwards logged a .280 batting average with 83 hits, including 14 home runs, has scored 59 runs and drove in 60 runs.

