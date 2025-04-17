No. 6-Seeded LSU Advances to Quarterfinal; Downs No. 11 Kentucky in SEC Tournament, 4-0

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 6-seed LSU advances to the SEC Tournament quarterfinal after eliminating No. 11-seed Kentucky, 4-0, on Thursday at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

LSU has improved to 21-6 overall, matching the most wins by the program since 1981 (21-9). The Tigers now hold the second-highest winning percentage (.777) in program history behind the 1977 team (.826). Meanwhile, Kentucky bows out of the SEC tournament, falling to 13-13.

“Today was a good start to the tournament for us,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “Kentucky is well coached and has had a good season. They certainly challenged us in spots today, but when the dust settled, and even the matches that didn’t finish, we either ran away with the singles matches or were on our way to flipping the others. So, it was a more gritty, tough, and competitive day sfor us. I think we certainly can play better tennis, and we will need to do so tomorrow to face a talented Oklahoma team. But I’m certainly proud of the girls’ effort and excited for another opportunity in this tournament tomorrow.”

No. 3 Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross opened doubles play on the top spot against No. 32 Ellie Eades and Elizabeth Stevens. Brace and Cross took a 2-0 lead to begin the lone set. However, Eades and Stevens caught momentum and closed the match with a 6-2 win.

With LSU trailing, Kinaa Graham and Anita Sahdiieva teamed for the first time this season, facing Zoe Hammond and Asuncion Jadue on the second court. Despite dropping the first game, Graham and Sahhdiieva jumped to a 4-1 set lead. Hammond and Jadue would cut into the lead, but the LSU pair stayed composed to earn a 6-2 set win.

In the final match for the doubles point, Tilwith Di Girolami and Kenna Erickson debuted as a pair on the No. 3 spot and opened the set with a 2-0 lead over Ellie Myers and Julia Zhu. Kentucky’s pair cut the deficit at 2-1, and later 3-2 before Di Girolami and Erickson broke away to secure the final three games for a 6-2 result, awarding LSU the doubles point.

After clinching the doubles point, Di Girolami began singles play against Stevens on the third court. The set opened with both players trading games to a 2-2 tie before Di Girolami pulled away to claim the final four games to earn a 6-2 set result. The freshman took the first game in the second set but found herself trailing 3-1. Afterward, the Belgian native found her form, taking the final five of six games to close out the set 6-4, earning the freshman’s 16th win on the season and advancing LSU’s advantage to 2-0.

Looking to continue the Tigers’ momentum, No. 15 Brace battled No. 39 Hammond in the top spot. Brace dropped the first game in the opening set before surging for a 5-1 lead. Hammond would attempt to rally, but the freshman closed the set with a 6-3 win. The Canadian native left no doubt in the second set by sweeping Hammond 6-0 for the straight-set win, increasing LSU’s lead to 3-0. As a result, Brace earned her 10th win of the season behind seven ranked victories.

Finding herself in clinch territory, Gaby Rivera took on Myers in the No. 6 spot. After trading the first two games for a 1-1 tie, Rivera strung together a dominant stretch for a 5-1 advantage. Myers would steal a game, but the Guatemala City native secured the set 6-2. In the second set, Rivera fell behind before responding with a three-game rally to take a 3-1 lead. Myers cut into the deficit at 3-2, then later 4-3, but Rivera stayed in control, capturing the final two games for a 6-3 win to clinch the match for LSU.

LSU returns to action in the SEC Championship Quarterfinal against No. 3-seeded Oklahoma on Friday, Apr. 18, at 9:00 a.m. CT at the Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Ala.

LSU vs. Kentucky

April 17, 2025

Yarbrough Tennis Center

No. 11 LSU 4, Kentucky 0

Singles

1. #15 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #39 Zoe Hammond (UK) 6-3, 6-0

2. #48 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #91 Julia Zhu (UK) 7-5, 5-0, DNF

3. Tilwith Di Girolami (LSU) def. Lizzy Stevens (UK) 6-2, 6-4

4. Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) vs. Tess Bucher (UK) 6-3, 5-4, DNF

5. Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Asuncion Jadue (UK) 7-5, 2-4, DNF

6. Gaby Rivera (LSU) def. Ellie Myers (UK) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1. #3 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) fell to #32 Lizzy Stevens/Ellie Eades (UK) 2-6

2. Kinaa Graham/Anita Sahdiieva (LSU) def. Zoe Hammond/Asuncion Jadue (UK) 6-2

3. Tilwith Di Girolami/Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Ellie Myers/Julia Zhu (UK) 6-2