Tigers Finish 19th Overall at NCAAs; Earn Two All-America Honors on Final Day

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU men’s swimming and diving team that made the trip to the 2025 NCAA Championships finished in 19th place overall this week, wrapping up the national meet with two final All-American finishes inside the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center.

The LSU men’s team, which closed last season in 24th place, jumped five spots to 19th place.

On the final day of the NCAA meet, the Tigers were anchored by swimmer Jere Hribar and diver Carson Paul, who both finished in the top-16 Saturday night. Hribar saw action in his first career championship final in the 100-yard freestyle and finished seventh with a time of 41.20. He earned his second individual All-America honor of the meet.

Paul dove in the platform competition, earning a spot in the consolation final during the preliminary session. Overall, he claimed ninth place with a final score of 399.10. Paul closed out the national meet with two top-16 placements.

In the prelim session early in the morning, LSU had competitors in three of the six events, including the 1650-yard freestyle. In the 100-free, Hribar placed seventh to qualify for the championship final later that evening. Stepan Goncharov also competed in the event, claiming 63rd place with a time of 42.94.

In the 1650-free, Nikola Simic placed 26th with a time of 14:55.07. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hribar, Goncharov, Andrew Garon, and Griffin Curtis closed out the 2025 NCAA Championships by finishing in 22nd place with a time of 2:49.46.

The Tigers concluded the season with two top-25 finishes in the NCAA. The LSU women finished in 22nd place a week earlier.