LSU Finishes In 22nd Place at NCAAs; Lavenant Earns Platform Silver on Final Day

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – The LSU women’s swimming and diving contingent at the 2025 NCAA Championships concluded their run at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center Saturday with diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant earning the silver on platform diving.

Lavenant finished in the top two of the platform event for the third-straight season. She had a final score of 375.40, a school record.

LSU, who sent 10 athletes to Federal Way, finished in 22nd place as a team with 32 points. The Tigers were anchored by Lavenant’s silver medal performance and a top-16 All-American finish in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

On the final day of the NCAA meet, LSU had individual competitors in four of the five events. In the 100-free, four swimmers battled in the preliminary session, including Michaela de Villiers (22nd – 48.08), Megan Barnes (60th – 49.01), Zoe Carlos-Broc (65th – 49.17), and Reagan Osborne (71st – 49.56).

In the 200-yard breaststroke, freshman Grace Palmer claimed 23rd place with a time of 2:09.09. For the 200-fly, Sofia Sartori placed 18th with a time of 1:54.53. On the platform, Maggie Buckley finished in 22nd place with a final score of 256.15.

Overall, LSU finished with one silver medal (platform) and two All-American finishes (800-yard free relay, one-meter diving).

The LSU swimming and diving team returns to action when the men’s qualifiers head to the same location to compete for championships from March 26-29. The prelims will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT with the finals starting at 8:00 p.m. CT on days two through three. The first day will consist of finals only beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT.

The action can be streamed on ESPN+, a subscription-based service. Fans wanting to follow along with the times and scores can view results on the Meet Mobile app. Live swimming results can be found here, while live diving results can be found here.