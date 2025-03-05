Cadence Brace Named SEC Freshman of the Week for Second Time This Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, LSU Women’s Tennis standout Cadence Brace has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday. Brace earned the honor after delivering dominant singles and doubles performances in LSU’s victories over No. 67 Kentucky and No. 7 Tennessee this past week.

The conference honor is Brace’s second SEC Freshman of the Week award, with her first coming on Feb. 12 after an impressive showing at the ITA National Indoor Championships.

Brace played a pivotal role in LSU’s 4-2 win over No. 67 Kentucky on Feb. 28. Competing at the top singles position over Zoe Hammond, Brace jumped to a 3-0 lead before Hammond closed the gap to 3-1, but the freshman took three of the next four games to claim the first set 6-2. She then dominated the second set with a 6-0 sweep, securing the win and putting LSU up 3-0.

Brace also took the court in doubles against Kentucky alongside partner Kinaa Graham; however, their match went unfinished at 3-5 once LSU clinched the doubles point.

Two days later, Brace was instrumental in LSU’s 4-0 sweep of No. 7 Tennessee. She teamed with fellow freshman Kayla Cross at the No. 1 doubles spot, and the No. 17-ranked duo stormed back from a 0-2 deficit, winning six straight games to topple Tennessee’s No. 56-ranked pair, Elza Tomase and Elim Yan, 6-2.

In singles play, Brace delivered one of the biggest wins of her young career, defeating No. 5 ranked Elza Tomase in straight sets. She controlled the top-court match from start to finish. Brace jumped to a 2-0 lead before Tomase closed the gap to 2-1, but Brace remained in control, extending to 4-2 and sealing the first set 6-3. In the second, she started quick with a 3-0 lead, then secured three straight games for a 6-1 win. Her victory over the nation’s No. 5 player pushed LSU to a 3-0 overall lead against Tennessee.

The freshman holds an overall 4-2 singles record, with two victories against nationally ranked opponents. The Canadian native has won her last four singles matches and remains unbeaten in doubles play at 5-0, with each victory coming against a ranked opponent.

Brace has been a catalyst for the Tigers’ early success as LSU improved to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, the program’s best start to a season in conference action since 2020​. The Tigers are also 4-1 against nationally ranked teams this year.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.