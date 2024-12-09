Three Tigers Set to Compete in the Short Course World Championships in Budapest

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU swimmers are set to compete in the 2024 Short Course World Championships this week at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

The three LSU athletes competing throughout the next week include Jere Hribar (sprint freestyle), Jovan Lekic (freestyle and individual medley), and Jessie Liao (freestyle and backstroke).

The Hungarian capital has a rich history of hosting premier World Aquatics events, having organized the 2017 and 2022 editions of the World Aquatics Championships and numerous World Cup events. However, the upcoming World Swimming Championships will mark Hungary’s first time as host of the World Championships in a 25-meter pool at the revered Duna Arena.

The event is available to view on NBC and the Peacock app for those watching in the United States. The competition will be streamed live and on demand around the world with the World Aquatics Recast channel providing a central hub.

Hribar, a product of Split, Croatia, has developed into one of the nation’s best in the sprint freestyle events. This season, Hribar holds two top-10 times nationally in the 50-yard freestyle (No. 7 – 18.92) and 100-yard freestyle (No. 10 – 41.95). Most recently at the Georgia Invitational, he finished second in the 50-free (18.92) and the 100-free (41.95).

Hribar also claimed sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle championship final, finishing with a personal best time of 1:34.65.

Lekic, a native of Banja Luka, Bosnia, heads to Budapest with top-20 times in the country for the 200-yard freestyle (No. 16 – 1:34.25), 500-yard freestyle (No. 9 – 4:14.43), and 1,650-yard freestyle (No. 8 – 14:50.90). At the midseason invitational in Athens, Lekic accomplished three top five finishes in the 200-free, 500-free, and 1,650-free.

Lekic’s times at the Georgia Invitational were either season bests or personal bests. His personal best came in the 1,650-free, where he claimed fourth with a time of 14:50.90. Lekic also met the NCAA B standard in each event.

Liao, a newcomer hailing from Hsinchu, Taiwan, is coming off an impressive prep career that included being selected as a “National Outstanding Young Swimmer” and qualifying to compete in the 2022 World Cup.

In her opening season at LSU, Liao clocked her personal bests in the 50-free (22.63 – vs. Texas), 100-free (49.90 – vs. Houston and Tulane), and 100-back (54.28 – UGA Invitational).

The swimming Tigers return to action in January when LSU travels back to Georgia to compete against the Bulldogs in an SEC dual meet. The meet at the Gabrielsen Natatorium is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT. Before returning to Athens, the diving Tigers will compete at the Georgia Diving Invitational from January 3 through January 5.