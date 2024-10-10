Swimming and Diving To Host Ranked Dual Meet Against Texas Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – In a much anticipated start to the 2024-25 swimming and diving regular season, No. 19/23 LSU is set to host No. 2/3 Texas inside the LSU Natatorium Friday afternoon for the first SEC dual meet between the Tigers and Longhorns.

Fans are welcome to come see the Tigers in action Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT, as the first diving event of the day kicks off the season. The swimming portion of the meet will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT. Doors open to the facility an hour before the start of the meet, and a select number of fans who arrive early will receive a “Welcome to the Nat” coffee mug and rally towel.

LSU is coming off its intrasquad meet from mid-September, when the gold team narrowly beat the purple team, 236-228.

Live stats will be available on the MeetMobile app and posted to LSUsports.net after the meet’s conclusion. The meet will be streamed on the LSU Sports Youtube page.

The Tigers boast an impressive number of newcomers, along with veterans including captains Mitch Mason and Griffin Curtis on the men’s side and Reagan Sweeney and Jenna Bridges on the women’s side.

In 2023-24, LSU had two top-25 finishes at the NCAA Championships, where 17 swimmers and divers competed for national titles. At the women’s national meet, LSU saw diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant claim the runner-up position on platform for the second-straight season. Lavenant, who returns for her fifth season, earned three All-American finishes in each diving discipline.

Joining Lavenant, the women’s team had five other All-Americans in the pool including Megan Barnes, Maggie Buckley, Michaela de Villiers, Katarina Milutinovich, and Reagan Osborne. On the men’s side, a group of eight Tigers claimed three All-American honors.

The diving Tigers excelled at the 2024 SEC Championships, collecting each medal earned by an LSU athlete with five total. Lavenant claimed the sole gold medal by finishing first in the three-meter dive with a score of 314.35. She also took home silver in the platform dive (304.80) and bronze in the one-meter dive (310.55).

Carson Paul picked up the other two medals (one silver and one bronze) after finishing second and third, respectively, in the three-meter dive and platform dive.

ORDER OF EVENTS (Diving starts at 12:30; Swimming starts at 1:30)

200 Yard Medley Relay

1000 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Backstroke

100 Yard Breaststroke

200 Yard Butterfly

50 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Freestyle

200 Yard Backstroke

200 Yard Breaststroke

500 Yard Freestyle

100 Yard Butterfly

200 Yard IM

400 Yard Freestyle Relay