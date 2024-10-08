Brace Gears Up for 35k Pro Circuit Showcase in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Can. – For the upcoming Edmondton 35k Pro Circuit, all eyes will be on freshman Cadence Brace, who has already made an impressive mark by representing LSU in the pro tennis circuit. Brace will participate in the Edmondton Open from Oct. 9-13.

The Singles Qualifying round starts on Oct. 7th. Afterwards, the Singles Main Draw begins on Tuesday, Oct. 8th, along with the Doubles Main Draw. The Doubles Final will occur on Oct. 12th. Finally, the circuit concludes with the Singles Final on Oct. 13th.

After a lengthy run at the USTA 60k Pro Circuit in Templeton, making the semifinals in the singles bracket and the quarterfinals in doubles play, Brace will be eager to continue displaying her potential.

Brace enters the singles competition with a lot of confidence after a strong showing in her previous tournament in Templeton.

One of her biggest challenges came against WTA No. 170 Kayla Day. Brace took control early in a hard-fought contest, winning the first set 6-3. Although Day pushed back to take the second set, Brace dug deep in the final set, securing a 6-4 victory.

The quarterfinals pitted her against Himeno Sakatsume, and once again, Brace showed her resilience. Despite losing the first set 7-5, she bounced back to claim the second in a tiebreak 7-6(4) and stormed through the final set 6-2, securing her ticket in the semifinals.

However, Brace fell short in a highly touted matchup with WTA No. 74 Renata Zarazua in the semifinals. Her opponent would take the match in straight sets. Despite this loss, Brace’s overall performance at the event was a glimpse of what she can accomplish.

The Toronto native also performed well in the doubles bracket, reaching the quarterfinals with LSU alumni Paris Corley.

In doubles, Brace partnered with LSU alumna Paris Corley. The duo had a resounding victory against Victoria Hu and Veronika Miroshnichenko. After losing the first set, they rallied to win the second, 6-2, and emerged victorious in a thrilling 10-point tiebreaker 13-11.

However, their quarterfinal matchup against Maria Kononova and Maria Kozyreva proved challenging. Despite consistent play, Brace and Corley couldn’t overcome their opponents, losing in straight sets, 2-6, 3-6.

