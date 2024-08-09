Former Diver Chiara Pellacani Claims Fourth Place in 3M Springboard Final at Olympics
PARIS – Former LSU diver Chiara Pellacani delivered a valiant effort in the three-meter springboard final Friday morning by narrowly missing the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics inside the Aquatics Centre.
Pellacani, who competed for her native country of Italy, finished in fourth place with a final score of 309.60. The chance to podium came down to the final round of the event, and she was in the mix from the start to earn a medal at her first Summer Games.
The three-meter springboard event was the second of two competitions Pellacani competed in. The first event she dove in was the three-meter synchronized dive, joining her partner Elena Bertocchi. In that event, she finished fourth with a final score of 293.52.
Pellacani, one of 11 Tigers to compete in the Olympics this year, nearly doubled the swimming and diving program’s medal count to four. Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry earned a silver medal in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, and former LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez claimed a silver in the three-meter synchronized diving event.
Through Aug. 9, LSU swimmers and divers have taken home two out of five medals earned by LSU athletes, current or past.
RESULTS FROM LSU ATHLETES
Maggie MacNeil
100-Meter Butterfly – 5th
4×100 Meter Mixed Medley Relay – 5th
Jovan Lekic
400-Meter Freestyle – 30th
Pavel Alovatki
400-Meter Freestyle – 31st
Chiara Pellacani
Three-Meter Synchronized Dive – 4th
Three-Meter – 4th
Brooks Curry
4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – 2nd (SILVER)
Jere Hribar
50-Meter Freestyle – 22nd
Adrian Abadia Garcia
Three-Meter Synchronized Dive – 6th
Juan-Celaya Hernandez
Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard – 2nd (SILVER)
Sabrina Lyn
50-Meter Freestyle – 29th
Lizzie Cui
Three-Meter Springboard – 26th
Helle Tuxen
Three-Meter Springboard – 23rd