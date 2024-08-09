Former Diver Chiara Pellacani Claims Fourth Place in 3M Springboard Final at Olympics

PARIS – Former LSU diver Chiara Pellacani delivered a valiant effort in the three-meter springboard final Friday morning by narrowly missing the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics inside the Aquatics Centre.

Pellacani, who competed for her native country of Italy, finished in fourth place with a final score of 309.60. The chance to podium came down to the final round of the event, and she was in the mix from the start to earn a medal at her first Summer Games.

The three-meter springboard event was the second of two competitions Pellacani competed in. The first event she dove in was the three-meter synchronized dive, joining her partner Elena Bertocchi. In that event, she finished fourth with a final score of 293.52.

Pellacani, one of 11 Tigers to compete in the Olympics this year, nearly doubled the swimming and diving program’s medal count to four. Former LSU swimmer Brooks Curry earned a silver medal in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay, and former LSU diver Juan Celaya-Hernandez claimed a silver in the three-meter synchronized diving event.

Through Aug. 9, LSU swimmers and divers have taken home two out of five medals earned by LSU athletes, current or past.

RESULTS FROM LSU ATHLETES

Maggie MacNeil

100-Meter Butterfly – 5th

4×100 Meter Mixed Medley Relay – 5th

Jovan Lekic

400-Meter Freestyle – 30th



Pavel Alovatki

400-Meter Freestyle – 31st

Chiara Pellacani

Three-Meter Synchronized Dive – 4th

Three-Meter – 4th

Brooks Curry

4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay – 2nd (SILVER)

Jere Hribar

50-Meter Freestyle – 22nd

Adrian Abadia Garcia

Three-Meter Synchronized Dive – 6th



Juan-Celaya Hernandez

Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard – 2nd (SILVER)

Sabrina Lyn

50-Meter Freestyle – 29th



Lizzie Cui

Three-Meter Springboard – 26th

Helle Tuxen

Three-Meter Springboard – 23rd