12 S&D Athletes Earn CSCAA Scholar All-American Status

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ten LSU Swimming and Diving athletes received CSCAA Scholar All-American status after their outstanding performance in and out of the pool, the organization announced.

Five Tigers were named to the first team: Katarina Milutinovich (MBA), Maggie Buckley (Biological Science), Megan Barnes (Economics), Sofia Sartori (Sports Administration), and Andrew Garon (Electrical Engineering). On the second team, LSU landed seven athletes on the list, including Hannah Bellina (Kinesiology), Jere Hribar (Finance), Jenna Bridges (Mass Communication), Karlo Percinic (Business Analytics), Lily Hughes (Sports Administration), Reagan Osborne (Master’s In Accounting), and Gavin Rogers (Interdisciplinary Studies).

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has named over 2,000 swimmers and divers to its Scholar All-American Team for the 2023-24 season.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-team selections must have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met a “B” time standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone qualification meet.

The LSU men’s and women’s teams earned the distinction as Scholar All-America Teams under their cumulative grade point averages of greater than 3.0 during the 2024 spring semester.

Below is the full list of LSU athletes named to the CSCAA Scholar All-American team. The list is alphabetical by last name and identifies a first-team selection unless otherwise noted.