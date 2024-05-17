Six Beach Volleyball Players Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE – Six LSU Beach Volleyball players earned their LSU degree during Friday’s graduation.

Reilly Allred, Brooke Blutreich, Paige Flickinger, Amber Haynes, Ella Larkin and Emily Mitter all helped LSU reach the NCAA Final Four earlier in the month and have now graduated from LSU.

Allred has been a mainstay in the LSU lineup since her freshman year and she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Physical Activity and Health. In four season in the sand, Allred went 88-20 and played on four teams that advanced to the NCAA Championship Tournament. Playing with Holly Carlton during her sophomore season, the duo won 32 matches together which ranks the third most by a pair in a season in program history. Playing with Parker Bracken this season, the duo went 27-9 on Court 2 and was named the CCSA Pair of the Year before going on to earn a spot on the NCAA All-Tournament Team. They helped LSU complete the comeback against Stanford, earning the clinching point on Court 2, to send LSU to the Final Four.

Blutreich earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership. Throughout her LSU career, Blutreich won 12 matches, all coming on Court 5.

Flickinger played primarily indoor volleyball while at LSU, but also spent time with the beach volleyball program before earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a concentration in Cybersecurity. She also earned minors in Communications Studies and Business Administration. In her indoor career, Flickinger amassed 551 kills, 710 digs and 54 blocks.

Haynes stayed home in Baton Rouge to play at LSU and earned a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership. Throughout her career, Haynes was 40-31, seeing action on all five courts. Haynes and Skylar Martin helped send LSU through to the NCAA quarterfinals, winning their match against TCU on Court 4 in three sets to help give the Tigers a 3-2 victory.

Larkin, like Flickinger, spent time playing both indoor and beach volleyball at LSU before earning a Bachelor of Science in Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce and minors in Business Administration and Leadership Development. She was 61-15 during her time in the sand with the Tigers. Over the past season, Larkin earned wins with five partners and went 31-8. Playing with Aubrey O’Gorman at the NCAA Tournament, the LSU duo clinched LSU first win of the tournament over TCU with a three-set victory on Court 3. Larkin and O’Gorman were 16-5 together throughout the season and earned AVCA Top Flight honors.

Emily Mitter did not see any on court action on Courts 1-5 in her season with the Tigers. She is earning a graduate certificate in Environmental Modeling and Analysis.