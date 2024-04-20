Bryant, the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion cemented her legacy as one of the greatest gymnasts in history this weekend. In addition to her win on Thursday night, Bryant scored a 39.7125 in the all-around to win another title.

LSU set the tone from the start with five scores of 9.90 or higher for a 49.6125 on floor, its highest score in a championship final in school history. The freshmen in McClain and Amari Drayton delivered with scores of 9.925 and 9.9125 to open. Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.9125 and Bryant and Johnson ended the rotation with a 9.9.9375 and 9.925 respectively.

At the end of the second rotation, LSU led Utah by .100 after a 49.400 on vault. Drayton earned a 9.825 and Schoenherr followed with a 9.875. Finnegan scored a 9.8375 and Bryant and Kiya Johnson anchored with a 9.9125 and 9.95 respectively.

The Tigers held steady after three rotations but dropped to second behind Utah by a slim margin. Alexis Jeffrey opened the event with a 9.90 and Ashley Cowan put up a 9.8875 in the second spot. Kiya Johnson delivered a 9.8875 and McClain added a 9.90. Schoenherr delivered a 9.8625 and Bryant anchored with a 9.875.

The win marked the 52nd in the history of LSU Athletics. It comes on the cusp of both the LSU baseball and women’s basketball teams capturing NCAA titles in the lsat calendar year.

LSU Gymnastics will host a welcome event for the NCAA Champions at 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday at the Gymnastics Training Facility. An celebration will be announced later this weekend.

