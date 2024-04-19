Bryant, Finnegan Named NCAA Champions

FORT WORTH, Texas – LSU Gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan were crowned 2024 NCAA Champions after their performances in the semifinals on Thursday in Dickies Arena.

The duo finished as the top performers in the all-around and on floor across both sessions of semifinals on Thursday. This year’s two individual titles from Bryant and Finnegan marks the second most in a single season. LSU had the most national champions in 2017 with three different gymnasts claiming titles.

Bryant recorded a 39.7125 in the semifinals to claim the individual all-around title for only the second time in school history. This is her second national title in her career, with her first coming on vault in 2021. Susan Jackson is the only other gymnast to win the all-around title in 2010.

The senior finished as one of the top 10 performers on every event with her scores of 9.900 on vault, 9.925 on bars, 9.950 on beam and 9.9375 on floor at the meet on Thursday.

Finnegan claimed her first individual national title of her career last night and fourth program title on floor. The junior recorded a 9.9625 in the semifinals to finish as the top performer on the event and join an elite group of floor national champions in Nicki Arnstad (2002), Ashleigh Clare-Kearney (2009) and Ashleigh Gnat (2017).

With her title last night, Finnegan joined her sister in the record books and became the first sibling duo to own national titles in program history. Her sister, Sarah Finnegan, is a two-time NCAA bars champion.

LSU now owns 18 individual national titles across 11 gymnasts since 1977.

