Livingston, Lavenant Earn SEC Awards; Four Tigers Receive All-SEC Honors
BATON ROUGE, La. – The SEC office recognized LSU diving coach Drew Livingston and diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant on Wednesday as the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year and SEC Female Diver of the Year, respectively, for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 collegiate season.
Livingston was named the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Just in his second year with the Tigers, Livingston has led LSU to two runner-up finishes at the NCAA Championships, two SEC titles, two SEC silver medalists, four SEC bronze medalists, seven NCAA All-American finishes, and three All-SEC honors.
“It is an honor to be considered the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year,” Livingston said. In truth, this is a team award and a reflection of the quality of our women’s program. Maggie Buckley, Helle Tuxen, and Montse Lavenant all stepped up in big moments this year and showed why LSU has the strongest women’s diving program in the most competitive conference in the country. I consider it a privilege to coach these fantastic athletes. This is their award.”
Gutierrez Lavenant led the Tigers this season with her second career NCAA runner-up finish. Lavenant claimed second on platform with a final score of 304.70. She also won her second career SEC Championship on the three-meter springboard with a final score of 359.70. Lavenant podiumed on each event, placing second on platform (304.80) and third on one meter (310.55).
At the SEC Championships, Lavenant was named the Female Diver of the Meet for her accomplishments on the boards and the tower. This honor for Lavenant marks the first time since 2008 that a Tiger has been named the SEC Female Diver of the Year. Lavenant was named the SEC Freshman Diver of the Year in 2021.
“Congratulations to Montse for earning SEC Diver of the Year,” Livingston said. “It speaks volumes about her growth as a student-athlete. Montse has always touted herself as a ‘platform specialist,’ but she won this award because of her commitment to become an all-around diver. Her improvement showed on all three events at the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships. She was one of two divers in the entire country to score on all three boards at NCAAs. Montse deserves this recognition, and I’m proud of everything she continues to accomplish for LSU.”
At NCAAs, she was one of two divers to score in each event. In addition to her second-place finish on platform, she placed 13th on one meter (283.95) and sixth on three-meter (305.40). In the NCAA Zone D diving regional, Lavenant broke her school record on platform, improving her career best from 347.00 to 349.20.
Lavenant was one of four divers Livingston coached to an appearance at the NCAA Championships. The quartet earned five NCAA All-American honors for their performances at the national meet.
On top of the national awards, four Tigers earned All-SEC honors. For the All-SEC teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest-scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events. The full list is below:
