Livingston, Lavenant Earn SEC Awards; Four Tigers Receive All-SEC Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – The SEC office recognized LSU diving coach Drew Livingston and diver Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant on Wednesday as the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year and SEC Female Diver of the Year, respectively, for their accomplishments during the 2023-24 collegiate season.

Livingston was named the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year for the second straight season. Just in his second year with the Tigers, Livingston has led LSU to two runner-up finishes at the NCAA Championships, two SEC titles, two SEC silver medalists, four SEC bronze medalists, seven NCAA All-American finishes, and three All-SEC honors.

“It is an honor to be considered the SEC Women’s Diving Coach of the Year,” Livingston said. In truth, this is a team award and a reflection of the quality of our women’s program. Maggie Buckley, Helle Tuxen, and Montse Lavenant all stepped up in big moments this year and showed why LSU has the strongest women’s diving program in the most competitive conference in the country. I consider it a privilege to coach these fantastic athletes. This is their award.”

Gutierrez Lavenant led the Tigers this season with her second career NCAA runner-up finish. Lavenant claimed second on platform with a final score of 304.70. She also won her second career SEC Championship on the three-meter springboard with a final score of 359.70. Lavenant podiumed on each event, placing second on platform (304.80) and third on one meter (310.55).

At the SEC Championships, Lavenant was named the Female Diver of the Meet for her accomplishments on the boards and the tower. This honor for Lavenant marks the first time since 2008 that a Tiger has been named the SEC Female Diver of the Year. Lavenant was named the SEC Freshman Diver of the Year in 2021.

“Congratulations to Montse for earning SEC Diver of the Year,” Livingston said. “It speaks volumes about her growth as a student-athlete. Montse has always touted herself as a ‘platform specialist,’ but she won this award because of her commitment to become an all-around diver. Her improvement showed on all three events at the SEC Championships and NCAA Championships. She was one of two divers in the entire country to score on all three boards at NCAAs. Montse deserves this recognition, and I’m proud of everything she continues to accomplish for LSU.”

At NCAAs, she was one of two divers to score in each event. In addition to her second-place finish on platform, she placed 13th on one meter (283.95) and sixth on three-meter (305.40). In the NCAA Zone D diving regional, Lavenant broke her school record on platform, improving her career best from 347.00 to 349.20.

Lavenant was one of four divers Livingston coached to an appearance at the NCAA Championships. The quartet earned five NCAA All-American honors for their performances at the national meet.

On top of the national awards, four Tigers earned All-SEC honors. For the All-SEC teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest-scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events. The full list is below:

All-SEC First Team

Men

Scotty Buff, Florida

Adam Chaney, Florida

Ed Fullum-Hout, Florida

Conor Gesing, Florida

Josh Liendo, Florida

Jonny Marshall, Florida

Macguire McDuff, Florida

Jake Mitchell, Florida

Aleksas Savickas, Florida

Julian Smith, Florida

Andrew Taylor, Florida

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Martin Espernberger, Tennessee

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Baylor Nelson, Texas A&M

Victor Povzner, Texas A&M

Alex Sanchez, Texas A&M

Women

Micayla Cronk, Florida

Isabel Ivey, Florida

Lainy Kruger, Florida

Molly Mayne, Florida

Camyla Monroy, Florida

Olivia Peoples, Florida

Aris Runnels. Florida

Bella Sims, Florida

Emma Weyant, Florida

Abby McCulloh, Georgia

Montserrat Lavenant, LSU

Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Camille Spink, Tennessee

Joslyn Oakley, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Kaique Alves, Alabama

Charlie Hawke, Alabama

Tim Korstanje, Alabama

Zarek Wilson, Alabama

Henry Bethel, Auburn

Michael Bonson, Auburn

Ryan Husband, Auburn

Sohib Khaled, Auburn

Kalle Makinen, Auburn

Mason Mathias, Auburn

Danny Schmidt, Auburn

Aidan Stoffle, Auburn

Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn

Logan Tirheimer, Auburn

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Florida

Giovanni Linscheer, Florida

Bradley Dunham, Georgia

Ian Grum, Georgia

Zach Hils, Georgia

Tomas Koski, Georgia

Levi Sandidge, Kentucky

Carson Paul, LSU

Collier Dyer, Missouri

Jan Zubik, Missouri

Nikoli Blackman, Tennessee

Micah Chambers, Tennessee

Flynn Crisci, Tennessee

Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee

Harrison Lierz, Tennessee

Guilherme Santos, Tennessee

Allen Bottego, Texas A&M

Connor Foote, Texas A&M

Rhett Hensley, Texas A&M

Women

Avery Wiseman, Alabama

Lawson Ficken, Auburn

Lisa Klevanovich, Auburn

Meghan Lee, Auburn

Stasya Makarova, Auburn

Lexie Mulvihill, Auburn

Emma Steckiel, Auburn

Ashlynn Sullivan, Auburn

Zoe Dixon, Florida

Shea Furse, Georgia

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Helena Jones, Georgia

Eboni McCarty, Georgia

Sloane Reinstein, Georgia

Bri Roberson, Georgia

Rachel Stege, Georgia

Kamryn Wong, Missouri

Greta Pelzek, South Carolina

Emelie Fast, Tennessee

Katie Mack, Tennessee

Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee

Amber Myers, Tennessee

Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee

Sara Stotler, Tennessee

Giulia Goerigk, Texas A&M

Miranda Grana, Texas A&M

Bobbi Kennett, Texas A&M

Hayden Miller, Texas A&M

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

Olivia Theall, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

Tommy Hagar, Alabama

Scotty Buff, Florida

Conor Gesing, Florida

Jonny Marshall, Florida

Sean Sullivan, Florida

Andrew Taylor, Florida

Tomas Koski, Georgia

Carson Hick, Kentucky

Jere Hribar, LSU

Jovan Lekic, LSU

Raymond Prosinski, South Carolina

Logan Brown, Texas A&M

Women

Sydney Sanders, Alabama

Gaby Van Brunt, Alabama

Catherine Choate, Florida

Lainy Kruger, Florida

Molly Mayne, Florida

Carly Meeting, Florida

Camyla Monroy, Florida

Julia Podkoscielny, Florida

Jo Jo Ramey, Florida

Bella Sims, Florida

Helena Jones, Georgia

Madilyn McGlothen, Kentucky

Emelie Fast, Tennessee

Camille Spink, Tennessee

Miranda Grana, Texas A&M