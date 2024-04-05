LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket
Men's Columbia Ascender II Full-Zip Jacket $99.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Men's Tennis

No. 37 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 41 Arkansas, 4-3

+0
No. 37 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 41 Arkansas, 4-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 37 LSU Men’s Tennis Team (11-10, 1-9 SEC) fell in their match against No. 41 Arkansas (16-9, 3-6 SEC) by a score of 4-3 in Friday’s match at the LSU Tennis Complex

Doubles
The Tigers started the match out strong by clinching the doubles point. On the No. 1 court, Stefan Latinovic and George Stoupe defeated No.34-ranked Bozo Barun and Jared Horwood by a score of 6-4. The duo earned their first win as a doubles pair this season. This was their second appearance, both on the No. 1 court.

Chen Dong and Julien Penzlin clinched the doubles point for LSU in today’s match. They faced Connor Smillie and Jake Sweeney on the No. 2 court and won by a score of 6-4. Dong and Penzlin have seen success again and again in doubles. The duo has earned 11 wins between the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles court.

Singles
On the No. 1 court, Stefan Latinovic fell in his singles match against Bozo Barun by a score of 7-6(5), 6-3.

Aleksi Lofman added to the board for the Tigers to after winning his match on the No. 3 court. He defeated Melvin Manuel in three sets. The first set went to Manuel with a score of 6-3. Lofman took the second set 6-3, forcing a third. In the final set, Lofman won 6-4. So far in his first season with the Tigers, Lofman has earned seven singles wins between courts one, two, and three.

George Stoupe faced Gerad Planelles Ripoll on the No. 2 court and fell by a score of 7-6(4), 6-2.

On the No. 5 court, Benedikt Emesz defeated Julien Penzlin by a score of 7-6(9-7), 6-3, making the match score 3-2 for the Razorbacks.

Chen tied up the score for the Tigers after defeating Karlo Kajin on the No. 6 court in three sets. Dong won the first set with a quick 6-3 win. Kajin took the second set narrowly winning 6-4, forcing the third set. In the final set, Dong came back and won 6-3. After tonight’s match, he now has an overall singles record of 13-8.

Arkansas clinched the match in a battle on the No. 4 court between Stefanos Savva and Rudy Ceccon. In the first set, Savva won by a score of 6-3. The second set went to a tie-breaker with Ceccon winning 7-6(10-8), forcing the third set. In the final set, Savva won by a score of 7-6(11-9).

Up Next
The Tigers will be back on the road next weekend to face Vanderbilt in Nashville on Friday, April 12 at 4 p.m. CST.

Results

Doubles
1. Latinovic/Stoupe (LSU) def. #34 Barun/Horwood (ARK) 6-4
2. Dong/Penzlin (LSU) def. Smille/Sweeney (ARK) 6-4
3. Lofman/Hotard (LSU) vs. Manuel/Sau Franco (ARK) 6-6, unfinished

Singles
1. Bozo Barun (ARK) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 7-6(5), 6-3
2. Gerad Planelles Ripoll (ARK) def. George Stoupe (LSU) 7-6(4), 6-2
3. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) def. Melvin Manuel (ARK) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
4. Stefanos Savva (ARK) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 6-3, (10-8)6-7, 7-6(11-9)
5. Benedikt Emesz (ARK) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU) 7-6(9-7), 6-3
6. Chen Dong (LSU) def. Karlo Kajin (ARK) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Match Notes
Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 2), Singles (1, 3, 2, 5, 6, 4)

Related Stories

No. 37 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 41 Arkansas

No. 37 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 41 Arkansas

No. 36 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 10 Texas A&M, 5-2

No. 36 Men's Tennis Falls To No. 10 Texas A&M, 5-2

No. 36 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 10 Texas A&M

No. 36 Men's Tennis Set To Face No. 10 Texas A&M