LSU Sends Nine To Athens For Women's NCAA Championships

ATHENS, Ga. – The LSU women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in the 2024 NCAA Championships hosted at the University of Georgia’s Gabrielson Natatorium from March 20-23.

All meet information, including schedules, tickets, heat sheets/results, streaming links, parking, and fan policies, can be found on the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships Central page. Every session of the meet will be streamed on ESPN+, and fans can also follow along with live results online or by using the Meet Mobile app.

The Tigers have nine qualifiers heading to Athens, including six swimmers and three divers. The team of qualifiers will look to earn its second straight top-15 finish at the NCAA Championships and is in a strong position to do so with six qualifiers having experience at the national meet.

In its totality, six swimmers will swim at the national meet with a group tackling the 800-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay. At the 2024 SEC Championships, a 400-free relay team of Katarina Milutinovich, Michaela de Villiers, Megan Barnes, and Reagan Osborne automatically qualified for NCAAs after recording an A cut time of 3:12.17. Chloe Cheng will swim in the 800-free relay, while Barnes will swim in the 200-free and 400-free relays.

Two LSU swimmers will compete individually with Barnes competing in the 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, and 100-yard freestyle, while Sofia Sartori is set to swim in the 100-yard butterfly, the 200-yard backstroke, and the 200-yard butterfly. After recording B cuts throughout the regular season, Barnes and Sartori were invited to compete in this year’s NCAA Championships.

On the diving side, all three of LSU’s divers qualified for the meet by meeting the required placements in the diving regional. Montserrat Gutierrez Lavenant will compete on all three disciplines with Helle Tuxen diving on platform and three-meter and Maggie Buckley competing on the tower.

Event Schedule

Wednesday – Finals at 5 p.m.

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Thursday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

1-Meter Diving

200 Free Relay

Friday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

3-Meter Diving

400 Medley Relay

Saturday – Prelims at 9 a.m. | Diving Prelims at 11 a.m. | Finals at 5 p.m.

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Platform Diving

1650 Free (Early Heats at 3:45 p.m.)

400 Free Relay