Basketball Falls to Arkansas in Road Matchup, 94-83

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The Arkansas Razorbacks shot over 60 percent from the game and was able to snuff out an LSU threat in a 94-83 win over the Tigers Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

LSU is now 16-14 and 8-9 in the league going into the season finale on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against the University of Missouri. Pregame ceremonies honoring those players in their last regular season game will begin at 7:10 p.m.

Arkansas made 31-of-51 field goal attempts for the game (60.8 percent) including 26-of-35 (74.3 percent) from inside the lane. The Razorbacks were consistent, shooting 60.9 percent (14-of-23) in the first half and 17-of-28 (60.7 percent) in the second half. The Razorbacks made just 5-of-16 treys (31.3 percent) but continued their strong free throw shooting, making 27-of-33 (81.8%).

LSU finished the game at 44.8 percent (30-of-67) with 5-of-18 from distance. The Tigers shot 18-of-26 at the line 69.2 percent.

Highlighting the Tigers’ play was Jordan Wright who scored 24 points, including his fourth 10 free throw game when he went 10-of-10 at the line. Tyrell Ward added 19 points, while Derek Fountain and Trae Hannibal had 10 points each.

The Razorbacks were led by Khalif Battle with 29 points, including 13-of-14 at the line. Makhi Mitchell added 19 points while El Ellis scored 16.

The Tigers battled hard throughout the game after falling behind early and trailed by just seven, 42-35, at the intermission.

The Razorbacks pushed the game to a 12-point lead 90 seconds into the second half, but LSU began to chip away on it and cut it to four, 53-49, on a Ward three-pointer with 14:19 to play. But Arkansas made a three-pointer on the other end to push it to seven.

LSU got it down to four again on a Trey Hannibal field goal with 11:34 to play but the Razorbacks scored the next seven points to push the margin out to 11. The Tigers would again push the game to five points with 7:38 and 6:55 left but the Razorbacks had an answer from there every time.

LSU had 48 points in the paint, to 46 for Arkansas and LSU had a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points. Arkansas outrebounded LSU, 34-30, but LSU had a 12-8 advantage on the offensive boards. LSU had nine turnovers in the first half but only turned the ball over one time to finish with 10 turnovers.

Trae Hannibal had a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with his 10 points.

