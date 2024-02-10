Men’s Tennis Set To Face UNC Wilmington and Southern

BATON ROUGE, La — The LSU Men’s Tennis team (7-1) will face UNC Wilmington (2-2) and Southern (0-1) Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU will face UNC Wilmington at 11 a.m. and then Southern at 3:30 p.m.

Attendance to all LSU matches at the LSU Tennis Complex are free of charge. Attendees will be required to comply with the clear-bag policy held by the university.

LSU vs. UNC Wilmington (Feb. 11)

LSU vs. Southern (Feb. 11)

Series History

This will be the first time LSU and UNC Wilmington face each other.

LSU last met with Southern in February of 2008. The Tigers and Jaguars met at the W.T ‘Dub’ Robinson Stadium. LSU won 7-0. The Tigers took the doubles point and had singles wins from Michael Venus, Jan Zelezny, Julien Gauthier, James Cluskey, Kevin Dessauer, and Sebastian Carlsson. The overall record between LSU and Southern is a perfect 17-0.

Tiger Tidbits

The Tigers enter Sunday with a 7-1 record, including wins in their past four matches.

The longest current singles win streak is held by Julien Penzlin with a streak of seven wins. Penzlin has won all seven of those matches on the No. 6 singles court. Penzlin also has the most singles wins for the dual season.

In doubles, the longest win streak is currently four. Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe have a perfect 4-0 record on the No. 2 doubles court.

George Stoupe is currently ranked No. 95 in singles. He has a 4-1 overall dual record, with one win on the No. 3 courts and three wins on the No. 4 court.

