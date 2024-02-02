Men's Tennis Defeats South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La – The LSU Men’s Tennis team (4-1) defeated South Alabama (2-3) by a score of 5-2 on Friday, February 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Tigers clinched the doubles point and had singles wins from Stefan Latinovic, ALeksi Lofman, Julien, Penzlin, and George Stoupe.

Danny Bryan’s Thoughts

“Certainly feel like we could have done some things better today and we have to give credit to South Alabama. They played well and were ready to play and they made it pretty tough on us.It wasn’t our best day across the board but I am really proud “of how some of the guys stepped up and were able to close the match out,” head coach Danny Bryan stated. In doubles, we lacked the sense of urgency but we were able to find a way to get it done. Julien and Alessio had a competitive match and then we were able to get two solid wins. Aleksi stepped up in his first match which was encouraging for the team moving forward seeing him play under pressure. It’s always good to get the win and we’re looking forward to returning to the courts on Sunday.”

Doubles

The match began at 4 p.m. CT with the Tigers facing the Jaguars in doubles. Aleksi Lofman made his first appearance as a Tiger on the No. 1 court, teaming up with Stefan Latinoivc. Lofman and Latinovic earned the first win of the day defeating Jack Clements and Braden Hannig 7-5.

On the No. 2 court, Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe clinched the double point to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Hotard and Stoupe defeated Rostislav Halfinger and Theo Mottier 7-5.

Singles

The first singles point for the Tigers was earned by Stefan Latinovic in today’s match against the Jaguars. Latinovic defeated Jack Clements 6-2, 6-1, gaining his third win of the dual season on the No. 1 court.

The lead was extended to 3-0 by Julien Penzlin on the No. 6 court. Penzlin went 6-4, 6-1 against Harold van Raemdonck. Penzlin is currently undefeated with a record of 5-0 in dual matches.

LSU had their first loss of the day on the No. 3 court. Rudy Ceccon fell 7-5, 6-2 to Rostislav Halfinger.

The last loss of the day for the Tigers was on the No. 5 court. Welsh Hotard put up a fight in the first set but fell 5-7. In the second set, Hotard lost the match 2-6 to Juan Accossatto.

Aleksi Lofman made his singles debut after getting the win in doubles with Latinovic. . Lofman appeared on the No. 2 court against Javier Montoya .Lofman narrowly fell in the first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6(2). He responded in the second set as he won 6-1 to force a third set. Lofman went on to win the third, 6-2, and clinch the match victory for the Tigers.

The last win of the day was secured by George Stoupe on the No. 4 court. In the first set, Stoupe defeated Braden Hanning quickly, winning 6-2. Stoupe fought hard in the second set but fell in a tiebreaker 7-6(6). Forced into the third set, Stoupe made a comeback, winning 6-1.

Up Next

The Tigers will have a double-header Sunday, February 4 at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU will take on Rice at 12 p.m. CT and Nicholls at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Results

LSU 5, USA 2

Doubles

1.Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) def. Clements/Hannig(USA) 7-5

2.Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) def. Halfinger/Mottier (USA) 7-5

3.Penzlin/Vasquez (LSU) vs. Accossatto/Montoya (USA), Unfinished

Singles

1.Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Jack Clements (USA) 6-2, 6-1

2.Aleski Lofman (LSU) def. Javier Montoya (USA) (2)6-7, 6-1, 6-2

3. Rostislav Halfinger (USA) def. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 7-5, 6-2

4.George Stoupe (LSU) def. Braden Hannig (USA) 6-2, (6)6-7, 6-1

5.Juan Accossatto (USA) def. Welsh Hotard (LSU) 7-5, 6-2

6.Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Harold van Raemdonck (USA) 6-4, 6-1

Match Notes

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2) ; Singles (1,6,3,5,2,4)