LSU Basketball Drops Road Battle to Georgia, 68-66

ATHENS, GEORGIA – Russell Tchewa scored and made a free throw with 2.3 seconds to play to give Georgia a 68-66 win over LSU Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

LSU, which had taken the lead seconds earlier, launched a length-of-the-court pass to Jordan Wright who made an over-the-shoulder catch and his three-point attempt was on line but skipped in and out as the horn sounded.

The Tigers trailed by eight, 65-57, with 2:55 to play in the content to the Bulldogs before Jalen Cook hit a three-pointer and Trae Hannibal got a layup and a free throw to cut the Georgia lead to 65-63 with 2:05 to go.

Georgia missed on a couple of possessions and Jordan Wright missed a two-pointer and after another Georgia miss, Wright had his driving layup blocked out of bounds, but LSU retained possession with 26 seconds left.

On the in-bounds, Cook drove to the bucket got the ball to fall in and was fouled with 16 seconds left. Cook made the free throw to give the Tigers a 66-65 advantage.

Georgia, with the clock running down, attempted a long three-pointer, but Tchewa got the rebound and made the bucket. He was fouled on the play to give Georgia the winning points.

The game was eerily similar to last year’s game when LSU scored to take the lead and Georgia scored in the waning seconds to win by two points.

The effort overshadowed good scoring performances by Cook and Wright who combined for 39 of LSU’s 66 points. Cook had 21 points including four treys while Wright had 18 points and three from distance.

Silas Demary Jr., led Georgia with 15 points, while Tchewa had 11 points and 11 boards with Noah Thomasson also getting 11 points.

The teams ended up even in rebounds at 34-34. LSU shot 22-of-57 for the game (38.6%), making double-figure threes for the third straight game with 10 (10-23, 43.5%). LSU was 12-of-14 at the line.

UGA shot 43.1 percent overall 22-of-51 with five treys and 19-of-24 at the free throw line.

LSU had 16 turnovers to Georgia’s 18 but LSU had an 18-12 advantage in points off turnovers.

LSU is now 11-8 (3-3) in the league, while Georgia is 14-5 and 4-2 in the league.

The Tigers return to play on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tuscaloosa against the University of Alabama.

