LSU Men's Basketball Defeats Alabama State, 74-56

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers used a 19-3 run over a seven-minute period of the second half to rally from five down and take a 74-56 decision over the Hornets Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers, now 6-4 on the season, rallied from a 34-30 halftime deficit and a 40-35 disadvantage with 17:23 left in the game.

From there LSU began to assert itself offensively and defensively as well. After a made free throw and an offensive rebound, freshman Mike Williams III hit a three-pointer to put LSU down one, 40-39. ASU turned the ball over and Williams made a long jumper to give LSU the lead for good at 41-40 with 15:24 to play.

ASU missed a three and Williams countered on the other end with another made three to extend the lead after which Jalen Reed added one-of-two free throws to make it 45-40. The Hornets turned the ball over again and that led to a three-pointer again by Williams that made the advantage, 48-40, and a 13-0 run with 13:57 to play.

Alabama State would hit a three, but Jordan Wright countered with his own trey and Derek Fountain hit a distance shot of his own to complete the run and give LSU its first double digit lead at 54-45 with 9:56 to play.

The Tigers would also put a 9-0 run together late in the contest and their 18-point margin at the end was their largest of the game.

Ironically, on a night that the Wayde Sims Foundation was honored at halftime on what would have been Wayde Sims’ 26th birthday, the Tigers scored points that equaled the jersey number of both Wayde and his late father, Wayne, in the final 20 minutes – “44”.

Four Tigers were in double figures led by Mike Williams with 15 points with three treys and three assists. Both Jalen Reed and Jordan Wright had 13 points each. Reed drew eight fouls in the contest and had a team high seven boards, while Wright (who had his seventh consecutive double figure scoring game) had six assists and no turnovers in 36 minutes.

Trae Hannibal, playing with Williams at the guard position in the second half, had 11 points and three steals.

Antonio “TJ” Madlock had 18 points to lead Alabama State, while Isaiah Range added 15 and CJ Hines 13. Ubong Okon led all players with 14 rebounds.

LSU shot 52.1 percent for the game (25-48), highlighted by 15-of-26 (57.7%) in the second half. LSU was 9-of-23 from the arc (39.1%) and 15-of-23 from the free throw line. ASU made just 36.1 percent of their free throw attempts (22-of-61) including nine treys and 3-of-8 at the line.

LSU out rebounded Alabama State, 37-30 on the offensive end and got 22 points off the 13 Hornet turnovers.

LSU will travel to Houston Friday for an 11 a.m. game on Saturday against Texas in the Halal Guys Showcase presented by Gallery Furniture at the Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN2.