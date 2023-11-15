Tigers Put Impressive Performances On Display During Day One of Midseason Invite

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded Day One of the Art Adamson Invitational in Bryan-College Station with several impressive individual and group performances Wednesday night during the first evening session inside the Rec Center Natatorium

LSU swimming prelims began on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CT with diving prelims starting at noon CT. LSU saw 11 swimmers head to the ‘A’ final in the evening session. Those who competed in the finals included distance specialist Jacob Pishko, who threw down the second-fastest time in program history for the 500-yard free.

Pishko only sits behind former Tiger Craig Hamilton who has held onto the school record for 11 years. Hamilton clocked a time of 4:19.12 and Pishko narrowly broke it with a 4:19.65.

Freshman Jere Hribar continued to show his prowess in the speed events by winning the 50-yard free despite a slow start off the blocks. Hribar touched the wall first with a time of 19.45, which only sits behind Tiger Olympian Brooks Curry on the all-time LSU list.

Several other movements in the LSU record book occurred Wednesday night, including freshman Levi Thome slotting in at No. 7 in the 200-IM (1:46.40). Allison Tomusden also threw down a 4:47.83 in the 500-free (No. 6 in school history).

In addition to the success in the school record book, some Tigers clocked ‘B’ cut times. Chloe Cheng finished in the 200-IM with a time of 1:59.09 and the relay team of Reagan Osborne, Katarina Milutinovich, Michaela de Villiers and Megan Barnes clocked a 1:28.88 in the 200-free relay.

On the diving side, the LSU women competed on the three-meter and the men competed on the one-meter. Helle Tuxen (300.05) and Maggie Buckley (291.10) reached the three-meter final and placed seventh and eighth, respectively. For the one-meter final, Carson Paul took fifth place with a score of 340.55 and Zayne Danielewicz placed seventh with a score of 304.20.

The prelim sessions at this year’s midseason invite are different as the 2024 Paris Olympics quickly approach. Morning sessions will consist of events occurring in long-course meters. This gives the swimmers a chance to qualify in their respective events for the Summer Games.

In the evening when finals get underway, the pool is flipped back to short-course yards, which also allows the swimmers to compete for qualifying cuts to the NCAA Championships in March.

Live stats for the Art Adamson can be found on the MeetMobile app and each evening session can be streamed on SEC Network +.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, Nov. 16

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

200 Back

Diving

800 Free Relay

Friday, Nov. 17

1650 Free

Platform Diving

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay