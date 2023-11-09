LSU Men's Basketball Team Back to Work Friday Against Nicholls

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team’s opening week of the 2023-24 season comes to a close Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Tigers host Nicholls at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will tip off just after 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head basketball coach John Brady. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will have the game on the SEC Network+ streaming platform.

Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net starting at $10 and will go on sale at the upper concourse ticket windows of the Maravich Center starting at 6 p.m. Friday. LSU students are admitted free of charge with a valid ID and will receive a free “Boot Up” T-Shirt.

LSU is 1-0 after an efficient 106-60 opener against Mississippi Valley State on Monday. The Tigers shot 60 percent in the first half and built a 56-29 halftime advantage. It was graduate Will Baker who went to work inside and outside during the course of the 19 minutes that he played, hitting 10-of-11 field goals, including both three-point attempts and then another 7-of-8 at the free throw line to end up with 29 points.

Baker was one of four Tigers in double figures as Jordan Wright, another graduate Jordan Wright who had 12 points while sophomore Tyrell Ward and junior Daimion Collins had 11 points each.

LSU would shoot 57.6 percent for the game (34-of-59) and a 53.8 percent number from distance, hitting 14-of-26.

In all 12 players took to the floor, 12 would score, nine posted assists, six had steals and eight made three-pointers.

The Colonels gave the Tulane Green Wave a good battle in the Nicholls’ opener Monday in New Orleans, losing to the Green Wave, 91-81.

Jamal West Jr., had a strong showing for Nicholls with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Mekhi Collins had 14 points and 13. rebounds.

The Colonels are the last Louisiana school to beat the Tigers in a regular season contest dating back to Nov. 16, 2010 when Nicholls scored a 62-53 win. The teams last played in Baton Rouge on Dec. 26, 2020 with LSU an 86-80 winner. The two schools met in a charity exhibition game in October 2021 in Thibodaux for hurricane relief efforts in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

Tevon Saddler, a former Colonel player and the youngest DI head coach in America at 28 years-of-age, is in his first year as the head coach of Nicholls.

After Friday’s game, the Tigers will prepare for the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic which begins play next Thursday at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The Tigers will open with Dayton at 3 p.m. CT in the eight-team event. The Tigers will have games on Nov. 16, 17 and 19. LSU’s next home game will be Friday, Nov. 24, against North Florida.