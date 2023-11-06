Baker Drops 29 in 106-60 Opening Win Over Mississippi Valley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Will Baker recorded a career-high 29 points in the 106-60 victory over Mississippi Valley State Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The win marks the tenth consecutive season-opening victory for LSU and the first 100-point scoring game since 2021.

LSU (1-0) will host their second game this week at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 versus Nicholls. Tickets are available at LSUtix.net.

Will Baker finished the game shooting 10-of-11 from the floor, added a pair of 3-point field goals, and was 7-of-8 at the free-throw line in the 2023-24 season debut. Baker, who scored 21 points in the first half, also pulled down five rebounds and had one assist and one block.

Jordan Wright knocked in 12 points and had a game-high four steals, while Daimion Collins and Tyrell Ward each contributed 11 points.

Rayquan Brown led Mississippi Valley State (0-1) with 17 points, and Arecko Gipson and Donovan Sanders followed with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Overall, LSU shot 57.6 percent from the floor (34-of-59) and 53.6 percent from 3-point range (14-of-26). The Tigers held the Delta Devils to a 38.2 field goal percentage and forced 22 turnovers that they converted into 35 points. LSU had 12 steals in the game and outscored Mississippi Valley State 20-9 in fastbreak points.

LSU got off to a fast start as they led Mississippi Valley State 9-2 behind a 6-0 run and increased its margin to 26-9 with 11:12 on the clock in the first half. The Delta Devils trimmed the Tigers lead down to 10 at 28-18, highlighted by a 7-0 run, but LSU elevated its intensity and went into the half with a 56-29 lead. Monday marked 93 consecutive wins for LSU when leading by 20 or more points at halftime since 1966-67.

The Tigers’ defense held Mississippi Valley State to 1-of-5 shooting to open the second half and kept its offensive pace by making six of their first 10 attempts to balloon the score to 72-34 at the 15:25 mark. The Tigers grew their lead to as many as 53 points as they cruised to the 106-60 victory.

LSU’s last 100-point scoring game was a 101-39 win over ULM on Nov. 9, 2021. The Tigers improved to 95-21 in season openers and increased their winning streak to 18 games when shooting 50 percent or better in a game.