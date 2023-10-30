Tigers Win 132-44 in Exhibition Contest Versus Louisiana Christian

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tigers picked up a solid 132-44 win over Louisiana Christian Monday night in the first exhibition game inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since the 2016-17 campaign.

The 2023-2024 season begins for LSU at 7 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 6, when they host Mississippi Valley State in the Maravich Center. Season tickets remain on sale, as well as single-game tickets for the November-December non-conference games. Fans can find information on all ticket packages at LSUTix.net.

Four newcomers got the start for LSU, including three transfers: Will Baker, Carlos Stewart, and Jordan Wright, and true freshman Mike Williams III. Jalen Reed was the only returner from last season to start.

The Tigers imposed their will early with their first eight points coming in the paint before Wright knocked down a 3-pointer for his first basket as an LSU Tiger, making the score 11-2. LSU amassed a 23-5 run, highlighted by 13 unanswered points to build a 66-24 lead at the half. LSU’s lead expanded in the second half and the Tigers closed the game on a 14-0 run. LSU led the entire 39:26 of the game.

Wright led the Tigers with 22 points in his debut in the purple and gold. Wright drained four 3-pointers and registered five steals, three assists and three rebounds.

Tyrell Ward and Mwani Wilkinson finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively, and both knocked down five triples. Four other Tigers reached double-figure scoring, including Daimion Collins (15), Will Baker (14), Carlos Stewart (12) and Jalen Reed (11).

D’Marcus Fuggett led Louisiana Christian with 15 points and four rebounds. He was also 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. Fuggett was the only Wildcat to reach double-digit scoring.

LSU shot 73.1 percent from the floor (49-of-67) and 65.5 percent from behind the arc (19-of-29). The Tigers totaled 37 assists, won the rebounding battle 49-23, forced 21 turnovers, and recorded 11 steals and seven blocks.

Louisiana Christian was held to a 24.2 field goal percentage (15-of-62) and was 3-of-21 from the 3-point line. LC had a slight advantage at the charity stripe, shooting 68.8 percent (11-of-16) compared to LSU’s 65.2 percent (15-of-23).