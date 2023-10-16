LSU Men's Tennis Concludes Day Five Of The ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN. Ala. – The LSU Men’ Tennis team competed in day five of the ITA Southern Regionals in Auburn.

Singles Main – Round of 32

Rudy Ceccon was the only remaining Tiger competing in day five of the ITA Southern Regionals. Freshman Ceccon put up a good fight this weekend making it to the singles main round of 32. Ceccon competed against Matias Ponce De Leon from Alabama. Ceccon fell to Ponce De Leon 5-7, 1-6.

ITA Southern Regionals

Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 16, 2023

Results

[13] Matias Ponce De Leon (Alabama) def. [15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Up Next

The Men’s Tennis team will travel to Lafayette to compete in the Cajun Classic. The tournament will start Friday, October 20. It will be hosted at the City Club at River Ranch and Oakbourne Country Club.

Updates will be posted to LSU Men’s Tennis social media pages.