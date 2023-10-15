Men's Tennis Concludes Day Four Of ITA Southern Regionals

AUBURN, Ala. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team finished up day four of the ITA Southern Regionals today in Auburn.

Singles Main – Round of 64

There were three Tigers competing in this round today. Julien Penzlin faced Petar Jovanovic of Mississippi State. Penzlin fell to Jovanovic 3-6, 3-6. Stefan Latinovic lost his match to a Mississippi State playeras well. Latinovic competed against Benito Sanchez Martinez, losing 4-6, 4-6. The last match of this round did gain a win for the Tigers. Rudy Ceccon defeated Auburn’s William Nolan 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles – Round of 16

There were two Tiger duo’s competing in this round and both secured a win. Chen Dong and Stefan Latinovic were set to play against Tulane’s Billy Suarez and Luka Petrovic but the Tulane duo faced and injury. George Stoupe and Welsh Hotard teamed up against Samford duo Sandeep Mohandoss and Maxwell Giddens. Hotard and Stoupe won 8-3.

ITA Southern Regionals

Auburn, Ala.

Oct. 15, 2023

Results

Singles Main – Round of 64

[5] Petar Lovanovic (MSU) def. Julien Penzlin (LSU), 6-3, 6-3

[9] Benito Sanchez Martinez (MSU) def. [9] Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 6-4, 6-4

[15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. William Nolan (Auburn), 6-3, 6-1

Doubles – Round of 16

[3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. [10]Luka Petrovic/Billy Suarez (Tulane), Wo [inj]

[5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU) def. [14]Sandeep Mohandoss/Maxwell Giddens (Tulane), 8-3

Doubles – Quarterfinals

Joaquim Almeida/Braden Hannig (South Alabama) def. [3] Chen Dong/Stefan Latinovic (LSU), 8-2

[9] Filip Planinsek/Andrii Zimnokh (Alabama) def. [5] Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe (LSU), 8-5

Schedule of Play

Singles Main – Round of 32

[15] Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. [13] Matias Ponce De Leon (Alabama), 10 a.m.