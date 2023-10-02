Tigers Conclude Qualifying Day 1 at ITA All-American Championships

Tulsa, Oklahoma – LSU Men’s Tennis competed in one singles match and one doubles match in the third day of the ITA All-American Championships. There was one win secured for the Tigers today.

Singles Round of 128

Rudy Ceccon was the only Tiger competing in singles today. He faced Gabriel Huber from University of Wisconsin, Madison. Ceccon defeated Huber in a quick match, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles Round of 64

Stefan Latinovic and Chen Dong competed together in doubles today. They faced Micah Braswell and Jonah Braswell from University of Texas, Austin. Latinovic and Dong fell to Braswell and Braswell 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6. Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe also competed in a doubles match today. Hotard and Stoupe fell to Pierce Rollins and Timothy Carlsson Seger (Texas) 3-6, 6-3, 9-11.

Results

ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 1

Oct. 2, 2023

Tulsa, Okla. (Michael D. Case Tennis Center)

Singles Round of 128

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Gabriel Huber (Wisconsin) 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles Round of 64

Micah Braswell/Jonah Braswell (Texas) def. Stefan Latinovic [17-32]/Chen Dong (LSU) 6-7 (4), 6-4, [10-6]

Pierce Rollins/Timothy Carlsson Seger (Tulsa) def. Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe 6-3, 3-6, [11-9]

Schedule of Play

Singles Round of 64

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Justin Schlageter [8] (Oklahoma), 9 a.m.