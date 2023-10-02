Tigers Conclude Qualifying Day 1 at ITA All-American Championships
Tulsa, Oklahoma – LSU Men’s Tennis competed in one singles match and one doubles match in the third day of the ITA All-American Championships. There was one win secured for the Tigers today.
Singles Round of 128
Rudy Ceccon was the only Tiger competing in singles today. He faced Gabriel Huber from University of Wisconsin, Madison. Ceccon defeated Huber in a quick match, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles Round of 64
Stefan Latinovic and Chen Dong competed together in doubles today. They faced Micah Braswell and Jonah Braswell from University of Texas, Austin. Latinovic and Dong fell to Braswell and Braswell 7-6(4), 4-6, 10-6. Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe also competed in a doubles match today. Hotard and Stoupe fell to Pierce Rollins and Timothy Carlsson Seger (Texas) 3-6, 6-3, 9-11.
Results
ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 1
Oct. 2, 2023
Tulsa, Okla. (Michael D. Case Tennis Center)
Singles Round of 128
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Gabriel Huber (Wisconsin) 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles Round of 64
Micah Braswell/Jonah Braswell (Texas) def. Stefan Latinovic [17-32]/Chen Dong (LSU) 6-7 (4), 6-4, [10-6]
Pierce Rollins/Timothy Carlsson Seger (Tulsa) def. Welsh Hotard/George Stoupe 6-3, 3-6, [11-9]
Schedule of Play
Singles Round of 64
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Justin Schlageter [8] (Oklahoma), 9 a.m.