Graham Opens Qualifying Phase of ITA All-American Championships with Singles Win

CARY, N.C. – Freshman Kinaa Graham earned a 6-4, 6-1 straight set win over San Diego’s Abigail Desiatnikov on Monday in the first round of singles qualifying at the ITA All-American Championships at Cary Tennis Park.

The win makes it four on the bounce for Graham in Cary and sees her move on to the second round of qualifying on Tuesday.

ITA All-American Championships – Qualifying Round of 64

Graham and Desiatnikov faced off on court two. The first set was a back-and-forth contest, but it finished with Graham holding on in the 10th game to secure a 6-4 win. The second set was a fine display of form from the LSU freshman, who only dropped the second game of the set as she won 6-1 to secure the straight set win and advance to the next round.

Graham’s win is her fourth since starting in pre-qualifying on Saturday, and her third in straight sets in the tournament.

Up Next

Graham takes on Auburn’s DJ Bennett at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning. The winner of that match moves on to a match at noon CT with the chance to advance to the main draw of singles on Wednesday.

ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 1

Oct. 2, 2023

Cary, N.C. (Cary Tennis Park)

Qualifying Round of 64

Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Abigail Desiatnikov (USD), 6-4, 6-1

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

ITA All-American – Qualifying Day 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

All Times Central

Qualifying Round of 32

Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. DJ Bennett (Auburn), 8 a.m.