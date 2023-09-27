Boris Arias Cracks the Top 100 in the ATP Doubles Rankings

Former Tiger, Boris Arias recently earned a new career high ranking of 98 in the world in doubles. He is the sixth player in LSU history to reach the top 100 in the world. Arias joins Michael Venus and Neal Skupski, who are currently ranked in the top 100. He has had a great year so far, winning back to back titles. Along with that, he has won four ATP Challenger Titles this year.

Arias played for LSU from 2012-2016. During his time at LSU, he was named ITA Doubles All-American in 2015 and 2016. He was also selected as part of the LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s Tennis Second Team in 2016.