Dekkers, Graham Earn Doubles and Singles Wins on Day One of River Oaks Invitational

HOUSTON, Texas – LSU women’s tennis team junior Florentine Dekkers and freshman Kinaa Graham picked up their first doubles and singles wins of the 2023-24 season on day one of the River Oaks Invitational on Friday at the River Oaks Country Club.

River Oaks Invitational – Day One

One round of doubles and one round of singles was on the schedule for Friday. The doubles duo of Dekkers and Graham picked up their first wins as Tigers over SEC foes, defeating Texas A&M’s Giannna Pielet and Ellie Pittman by a score of 6-3.

Freshman Carina Holguin paired up with Texas’ Maddy MacNeille to take on a duo from Rice. The makeshift pair were defeated by the Owl duo, 6-1.

Graham continued her strong day by earning a ranked win in her round of singles against No. 121 Pielet. Graham took an early lead in the first set and went on to win 6-2 before only dropping one game in the second to score a 6-1 win and finish her day unbeaten.

Dekkers picked up her first singles win as a Tiger after taking down Vivian Ovrootsky of Texas in straight sets. Dekkers claimed the first set by a score of 6-3 and held off the Longhorn foe in the second set to win 6-4.

The final singles match of the day saw Holguin face Texas A&M’s Kayal Gowdner. The Aggie played claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Up Next

Day two of the River Oaks Invitational kicks off at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday morning. Two rounds of doubles will be contested followed by a round of singles.

Doubles

Florentine Dekkers/Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Gianna Pielet/Ellie Pittman (TAMU), 6-3 Rice def. Carina Holguin (LSU)/Maddy MacNeille(UT), 6-1

Singles