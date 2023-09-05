LSU Men’s Golf Wins Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff

BATON ROUGE– The LSU Men’s golf team won its season opener at the Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff in Cape Girardeau, Mo. at the Dalhousie Golf Club on Tuesday.

Alex Price, playing his first tournament for the Tigers, took home the individual championship.

The victory also marked the 40th tournament win for Director of Golf Chuck Winstead. Winstead is entering his 19th season at the helm for the Tigers and continues to produce professional talent through LSU golf.

The Tigers wrapped up round two on Tuesday morning before starting the final round of the tournament. Trolio birdied his two holes and every other player shot even par in their final hole to finish round two at 17-under.

As a team the Tigers finished round three at 2-over 290 to combine for a final total of 20-under par (ADD THE NUMBER). Freshman, Jay Mendell, had the lowest round for the Tigers on Tuesday after carding a 3-under 69. Mendell earned five birdies in his final round and secured a top ten finish (T10) in his college debut.

On the final hole Price was just off the green and chipped-in to save par and avoid a playoff. Price was boosted to victory by two low rounds on day one that brought him to 13-under ahead of the final round (65-64). Price held his lead for the entire tournament despite shooting 2-over 74 in round three on Tuesday. The graduate transfer was a huge offseason addition by Coach Winstead.

“If he continues to do his thing,” Winstead told Golfweek after Monday’s play. “We’ll do everything we can to make sure he obviously plays great tournaments and if there’s ways, we can come beside him and help him into that next level, we want to do that.”

Price brings experience and consistency to the LSU lineup in his final year of collegiate golf. The Virginia native netted 13 birdies and 2 eagles in the fourth win at the college level, his first in division I.

Connor Gaunt carded a 2-over 74 in round three to finish T5 among all players at 4-under 212. Gaunt’s final score was helped by an impressive 6-under 66 in round two. The graduate student finished the tournament with 13 birdies and an eagle. Gaunt’s finish ties his career high of T5 he matched in last year’s Purdue Fall Invitational.

Cohen Trolio finished in the top ten for the fifth time of his career after totaling 4-under 212 through 54 holes. Trolio’s tournament was highlighted by the low round of 7-under 65 on Monday afternoon that included six birdies and an eagle.

LSU led all teams with five eagles and was second to Missouri with 60 total birdies.

Next up the Tigers will travel to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Collegiate at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course where the annual Valero Texas Open is played. The event is scheduled to begin this Saturday and run through Sept. 11. The individual winner of the tournament will receive an exemption into the 2024 Valero Texas Open.

Team Top 5 (Par 288)

1. LSU (283-271-290; -20)

2. Missouri (284-287-280; -13)

3. Stetson (286-278-295; -5)

4. Ball State (284-285-296; +1)

5. ULM (284-292-291; +3)

Individual Top 5 (Par 72)

1. Alex Price (65-66-74; -11)

2. Jack Lundin (67-68-71; -10)

3. Carter Smith (69-69-71; -7)

4. Bret Gray (68-71-72; -5)

T5. Cohen Trolio (75-65-72; -4)

T5. Louis Anceaux (68-72-72; -4)

T5. Connor Gaunt (71-66-75; -4)

LSU Scores (Par 72)

1. Alex Price (65-66-74; -11)

T5. Connor Gaunt (71-66-75; -4)

T5. Cohen Trolio (75-65-72; -4)

T10. Jay Mendell (72-74-69; -1)

60. Luke Haskew (77-75-79; +15)