Tigers Complete Successful Trip To Bahamas With Win over Obras Of Argentina, 118-79

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The LSU Tigers wrapped up a 3-0 tour in the Bahamas Thursday afternoon with a 118-79 win over Obras of Argentina at the Imperial Ballroom of the Atlantis Resort.

The Tigers were able to impose their will inside as Will Baker, Daimion Collins, Hunter Dean and Corey Chest combined for 49 points as LSU shot 78.7 percent from inside the arc (37-of-47) and had 70 of their 118 points in the paint.

But it was Jordan Wright, the Baton Rouge transfer from Vanderbilt that had the scoring game with a “quiet” 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including four treys in a 24-minute performance.

Baker hit all five shots inside the arc and finished with 19 points in 16 minutes, while Collins, Chest and Mwani Wilkinson each posted 12 points. Tyrell Ward was in double figures for the third straight game with 11 points in 15 minutes.

For the game, LSU shot 56.8 percent (46-81) and 9-of-34 from the arc (26.5 percent). Obras, 0-3, in the Bahamas, shot 35.3 percent for the game (24-of-68) and 12-of-41 (29.3 percent) from distance.

LSU jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first five minutes and one of the game’s standout moments came in that quarter on one possession when LSU offensive rebounded four shots and put offensive efforts together that eventually led to a Collins putback.

The Tigers led 62-39 at the halftime intermission and its biggest lead was 48 at 118-78.

LSU outrebounded Obras, 50-33, and for the third straight game on the Imperial Ballroom tight rims, a guard led the team in rebounding in Trae Hannibal who had nine boards and an impressive 11 assists and just two turnovers.

All 12 players that dressed saw action in the contest.

Earlier in the tour, the Tigers defeated Puerto Rico, 86-82, and Raw Elite Talent (a Bahamas club team), 120-59.

The Tigers will take a boat trip on Friday as a team and return to Baton Rouge early Saturday evening. They will have about a week off before the fall semester begins at LSU on Aug. 21.

Postgame comments from LSU Head Basketball Coach Matt McMahon:

On the team’s performance in the final game, and the overall impression from the trip…

“I loved our start today in the first quarter; I thought everyone came out with great energy. We were able to create some turnovers on the defensive end of the floor that got us out in transition, and I thought everyone played with great unselfishness and got a lot of good looks. We didn’t shoot the ball exceptionally well from three but really did a good job attacking the rim and getting some good baskets. I thought Jordan Wright in the first half was just terrific on the offensive end of the floor, enabling us to build a big lead.

“As for the trip, this has been just terrific for our team. The time we’ve gotten to spend together, the ten practices before we left, the time outside of basketball this week in the Bahamas has been really good. As we try to take these six returning players and nine newcomers and start to build the chemistry of our team, the commitment to winning, and the understanding of what each player is about. I think it’s so important that you have trust in the locker room and you usually see that carry over to the court. This has been really beneficial for us.”

On the strong play down low, and Jordan Wright’s performance…

“Well, I think the guys play the right way on the offensive end of the floor. We weren’t running a lot of plays, we were just trying to play out of concepts and be very unselfish. Guys stepped up and knocked down not only the threes Jordan (Wright) made, but the post-up opportunities for Will Baker, and you saw his efficiency in there. I thought Corey Chest gave us great energy, chasing rebounds, and finishing plays around the basket. Everyone we played was able to contribute, not just today but throughout the trip. It’s been a really good learning experience for us.”

On the long rebounds that occurred, which led to guards leading the team in rebounds…

“There were a lot of long rebounds. When your opponent takes 41 threes, there’s going to be a lot of long rebounds, so guards should put up good numbers there. I thought that was another really positive thing today. We’ve struggled limiting our turnovers at times on the trip, and you look at Trae (Hannibal) with 11 assists and only two turnovers, and Carlos Stewart with four assists and one turnover. When you can get that kind of production from your lead guard spot – 15 assists, only three turnovers – it allows you to play very efficiently on the offensive end.”

On the excitement headed into the season…

“Yeah, really excited about our team, love our group. Obviously, we need to get healthy. We had four guys who were unable to play on the trip and look forward to getting them back when we start the Fall semester of classes. I love the talent and athleticism. We have great character in our locker room and those things give you a foundation to build a team that can win. Can’t wait to get back to Baton Rouge and get started this Fall.”