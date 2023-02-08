Collis Temple III Part of SEC Basketball Legends Class

BATON ROUGE – It was all supposed to happen in March 2020 at the SEC Tournament as another Legends Class of past league basketball players was supposed to be honored.

But then a little thing called a pandemic stopped the SEC Tournament and all of sports in its tracks.

So, for the first time since 2019, the SEC Legends will be back in full force at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament and the league is bringing back the Class of 2020 to get the full experience in 2023.

Representing LSU will be former Tiger basketball star Collis Temple III and he will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, March 8-12 as the event returns to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Temple, whose father Collis Temple Jr., was the SEC Legend in 2006, played for LSU from 1999-2003. He was a part of the SEC Championship team in 2000 that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and played on three post-season teams including the 2002 NIT squad and the 2003 NCAA Tournament team for Coach John Brady.

Temple finished his career with 1,173 points in 115 games, an average of 10.2 a game. He averaged in double figures each of his last three seasons – 14.3 points in 2001, 13.4 points in 2002 and 10.8 points in 2003. He made 171 three-pointers, which is presently ninth all-time at LSU.

The men’s basketball legends program began in 1999 with classes honored every year with the exception of 2020, 2021, and 2022.

2023 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends

ALABAMA – Jerry Harper, 1953-56

ARKANSAS – Nick Davis, 1997-99

AUBURN – Layton Johns, 1960-63

FLORIDA – Chris Richard, 2003-07

GEORGIA – Rod Cole, 1987-91

KENTUCKY – Vernon Hatton, 1956-58

LSU – Collis Temple III, 1999-2003

OLE MISS – Eric Laird, 1982-85

MISSISSIPPI STATE – Jerry Jenkins, 1973-75

MISSOURI – Steve Stipanovich, 1979-83

SOUTH CAROLINA – Tre’ Kelley, 2003-07

TENNESSEE – Lang Wiseman, 1989-93

TEXAS A&M – David Britton, 1978-1980

VANDERBILT – Butch Feher, 1973-76