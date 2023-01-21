LSU Earns Second Relay NCAA Qualifying Time in Regular Season Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded the final regular season meet Saturday after competing against Texas A&M inside the Rec Center Natatorium, finishing strong with an NCAA qualifying time in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Tiger men fell by a score of 129-171 and the Tiger women lost by a 123-177 final.

The Tigers ended the meet with both 400-free relay teams notching the victory. For the women, LSU swimmers Katarina Milutinovich, Maggie MacNeil, Michaela de Villiers and Megan Barnes clocked an A cut time (3:13.93). This is the second relay the LSU women are set to compete in during the 2023 NCAA Championships in March.

MacNeil and Brooks Curry led the meet for the Tigers in the individual events, winning two each with both picking up another relay win in the 200-yard freestyle. MacNeil won the 50-yard free and 100-yard fly with respective times of 22.36 and 51.91.

Curry touched the wall first in the 50-free and 100-yard free with respective times of 19.54 and 43.43.

Earlier in the meet, Griffin Curtis won the 100-yard back with a time of 48.68. Followed closely behind Curtis in the 100-yard breaststroke, Mitch Mason claimed the victory with a time of 54.61.

In the freestyle speed events, LSU nearly swept with MacNeil and Curry winning both 50 free races and Curry touching the wall first in the 100-free with a time of 43.43. After the 100-free, freshman Ella Varga won the 200-yard back and etched her name in the LSU record book with a time of 1:56.68, which ranks No. 8 in program history.

LSU also won both 100-yard fly events with MacNeil and Pawel Uryniuk touching the wall first in each event. MacNeil finished with a time of 51.91 and Uryniuk claimed the victory with a time of 48.63.

On the boards, Chiara Pellacani claimed two second-place finishes on three-meter and one-meter. She held respective scores of 341.40 and 309.83. On the men’s side, Adrian Abadia finished second on the three-meter springboard with a score of 347.33.

The Tigers return to action as a team when LSU makes a return trip to the Texas A&M campus for the 2023 SEC Championships. The meet begins Tuesday, Feb. 14, and concludes Saturday, Feb. 18. A select few will participate in the Auburn Last Chance meet on Feb. 4 before preparation starts for the SEC meet.