Swimming and Diving Heads to Colorado for Tri-Team Meet

DENVER, Colo. – The LSU swimming and diving team heads to Denver, Colo., to compete in a tri-team meet Saturday with Denver and the Air Force Academy at the El Pomar Natatorium on the University of Denver’s campus.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. CT with diving events starting first. The diving portion starts with women’s three-meter and men’s one-meter. After the first set of six dives has been completed the men will switch to three-meter, while the women switch to one meter.

“We’re always thinking about progression, and this is a great competitive experience to build on what we started last week,” LSU diving head coach Drew Livingston said. “We know we have a long way to go this season, but it’s crucial we take every opportunity to improve our performances. Training has been great this week, so I’m excited to see what our divers can pull out this weekend in Denver.”

LSU’s swimming athletes are slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. CT with the 200-yard medley relay. Due to the diving events occurring before swimming events begin, the meet will be one continuous stretch of timed swimming finals.

This week, LSU’s tandem of Brooks Curry and Maggie MacNeil earned swimmer of the week honors for their efforts in Columbia on the campus of South Carolina. Curry, who swam for the first time in the competitive slate against the Gamecocks, clocked the fastest times in the SEC for the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. He finished with respective times of 19.45 and 43.25.

MacNeil earned her second swimmer of the week honor after winning three individual races and swimming the third leg of a victorious 200-yard medley relay squad. Notably, MacNeil broke two more school records in the 50-free and 100-fly. Her time of 50.84 in the 100-fly cleared the NCAA ‘A’ standard and was the fastest unsuited time in NCAA history for the event.

LAST TIME OUT

Including Curry’s performance, Joel Thompson picked up the win in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:39.87 and Mitch Mason nabbed two wins in both breaststroke events. Griffin Curtis, a steady freshman entering his second season with the Tigers, touched the wall first in the 200-yard back with a time of 1:47.86.

LSU freshman Pawel Uryniuk also picked up an impressive win in the 100-yard fly with a time of 49.61.

Behind MacNeil’s second straight record-breaking performance, the LSU women closed out the hard-fought dual meet with a couple of individual wins. Allison Tomsuden picked up the win in the 1000-yard free with a time of 10:15.82 and Sofia Sartori added to her collection of wins in her young career for the 200-yard fly. Sartori finished in first place with a time of 2:00.03.

In the backend of the meet, Jenna Bridges won the 500-yard free with a time of 4:57.17 and Hannah Womer came out the victor in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:03.51.

On the boards, Chiara Pellacani and Helle Tuxen both grabbed top-2 finishes. Pellacani claimed second on three-meter with a score of 350.03 and Tuxen nabbed second on one-meter with a score of 304.50. For the men, Zayne Danielewicz finished in second place on one-meter with a score of 328.28 and Adrian Abadia claimed third on three-meter with a score of 333.90.